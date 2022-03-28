Our Lenten Journey March 29, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Through true repentance (getting our priorities straight), we acknowledge and feel genuine sorrow for where we’re slipping in our daily life and behaviors. Repentance means simply this: Getting your priorities straight.” — Alan Scott

Blogger Alan Scott quotes a priest as he points out how easy it is to veer off course in our lives, and how reconciliation and repentance can help us get back to what’s important. Read the whole column here: catholicexchange.com/repentance-getting-priorities-straight/

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf