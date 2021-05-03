Delaware high school athletics enters home stretch of 2021 spring seasons

A year of high school athletics that began with so much uncertainty begins its final month, with all spring state champions scheduled to be crowned within the next 30 days. For some schools, this week is as busy as they’ve had all season, as weather-related and other rescheduled games are mixed in with those already on the schedule.

The week includes some tantalizing matchups, including a much-anticipated pitchers’ duel in softball, a few soccer games between top contenders, and a few games on the boys’ side that could determine a conference champion.

Girls

Softball

Monday

Archmere (4-9) at Concord (5-5), 3:30 p.m.

Padua (7-6) at Saint Mark’s (10-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (2-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-10), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Concord at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Red Lion (8-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Conrad (7-5), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (10-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two teams with pitchers among the best in Delaware in 2021 meet in what could be a tournament preview. The Seahawks have Graceyn Frost, while the Spartans have been led by Ryleigh Thomas. Runs might be at a premium in this one.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Milford (1-13), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (4-6), 11 a.m.

Wilmington Charter (8-5) vs. Padua, noon at Midway Softball Complex

Delcastle (2-6) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Hodgson (2-8) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Monday

Appoquinimink (9-2) vs. Padua (10-0), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Padua, the top-ranked team in Division I in the state, meets No. 2 in a highly anticipated showdown. The Lady Jaguars’ two losses have come against the third-ranked Division I team and the top team in Division II. These squads both feature multiple scoring threats, along with goalkeepers who help keep the final scores on the low side.

First State Military (2-6-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-9), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere (6-1) at Conrad (3-7), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Ursuline (9-2), 3:45 p.m. The teams currently ranked fourth and third, respectively, in Division II meet at Serviam Field. The Auks have allowed less than a goal a game, but in the Raiders, they’ll have an opponent that averages more than four tallies each time out.

Thursday

Padua at Saint Mark’s (10-0), 3:30 p.m. The Spartans, No. 2 in Division II, have had a spectacular season. They will get a chance to measure themselves against the Pandas. Maddie Schepers leads the high-octane Saint Mark’s offense, but the Spartans have been stellar on defense as well, giving up just half a goal per contest.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Delcastle (6-5), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Sanford (7-2-1), 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Concord (2-5) at Saint Mark’s (5-4), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (7-3) at Severn, 4 p.m.

Padua (2-6) at Sussex Academy (9-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (8-2) at Conrad (3-7), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (6-2) at Sanford (3-6), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant (0-7) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Tower Hill (5-2) at Archmere, 5 p.m.

Friday

Polytech (5-5) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

St. Andrew’s (1-7) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (5-5) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Wilmington Friends (8-1) vs. Padua, 6 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Boys

Baseball

Monday

Salesianum (7-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-9), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Park, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m. The rivals meet for the second time this year, with the Sals looking to avenge a 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Spartans a few weeks ago.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 2:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (9-1), 4 p.m.

Red Lion (5-6) at Archmere (8-4), 4:15 p.m. The Auks have been one of the hottest teams in the state over the past couple of weeks. They are home for this Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup, which had three teams still battling for conference honors entering the week.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant (3-7), 11 a.m.

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (10-4), noon

Hodgson (3-8) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Woodbridge (2-7) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-8), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (5-5) at Conrad (6-5), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (5-4) at Archmere (8-1), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Salesianum (8-2) at Delmar (2-7), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.

Archmere vs. Newark Charter (8-1), 4:30 p.m. at Life Community Church. An Auks win puts them squarely in control of the Diamond State Athletic Conference, but the Patriots can keep it a wide-open three-team race (along with Wilmington Charter) with a victory.

Friday

Sussex Academy (10-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere at Polytech (5-5), 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Newark (6-2) at Salesianum (4-2), time TBA

Wilmington Charter (3-5) at Saint Mark’s (1-8), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (3-4) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.