Delaware high school athletics enters home stretch of 2021 spring seasons

A year of high school athletics that began with so much uncertainty begins its final month, with all spring state champions scheduled to be crowned within the next 30 days. For some schools, this week is as busy as they’ve had all season, as weather-related and other rescheduled games are mixed in with those already on the schedule.
The week includes some tantalizing matchups, including a much-anticipated pitchers’ duel in softball, a few soccer games between top contenders, and a few games on the boys’ side that could determine a conference champion.
Girls
Softball
Monday
Archmere (4-9) at Concord (5-5), 3:30 p.m.
Padua (7-6) at Saint Mark’s (10-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuline (2-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-10), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Concord at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Red Lion (8-3) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Conrad (7-5), 3:45 p.m.
Delaware Military (10-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two teams with pitchers among the best in Delaware in 2021 meet in what could be a tournament preview. The Seahawks have Graceyn Frost, while the Spartans have been led by Ryleigh Thomas. Runs might be at a premium in this one.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Milford (1-13), 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Brandywine (4-6), 11 a.m.
Wilmington Charter (8-5) vs. Padua, noon at Midway Softball Complex
Delcastle (2-6) at Saint Mark’s, noon
Hodgson (2-8) at Archmere, 1 p.m.
Soccer
Monday
Appoquinimink (9-2) vs. Padua (10-0), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Padua, the top-ranked team in Division I in the state, meets No. 2 in a highly anticipated showdown. The Lady Jaguars’ two losses have come against the third-ranked Division I team and the top team in Division II. These squads both feature multiple scoring threats, along with goalkeepers who help keep the final scores on the low side.
First State Military (2-6-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-9), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Archmere (6-1) at Conrad (3-7), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Archmere at Ursuline (9-2), 3:45 p.m. The teams currently ranked fourth and third, respectively, in Division II meet at Serviam Field. The Auks have allowed less than a goal a game, but in the Raiders, they’ll have an opponent that averages more than four tallies each time out.
Thursday
Padua at Saint Mark’s (10-0), 3:30 p.m. The Spartans, No. 2 in Division II, have had a spectacular season. They will get a chance to measure themselves against the Pandas. Maddie Schepers leads the high-octane Saint Mark’s offense, but the Spartans have been stellar on defense as well, giving up just half a goal per contest.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Delcastle (6-5), 11 a.m.
Archmere at Sanford (7-2-1), 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Concord (2-5) at Saint Mark’s (5-4), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (7-3) at Severn, 4 p.m.
Padua (2-6) at Sussex Academy (9-1), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (8-2) at Conrad (3-7), 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline (6-2) at Sanford (3-6), 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant (0-7) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Tower Hill (5-2) at Archmere, 5 p.m.
Friday
Polytech (5-5) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
St. Andrew’s (1-7) at Ursuline, 5 p.m.
Caesar Rodney (5-5) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Wilmington Friends (8-1) vs. Padua, 6 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Boys
Baseball
Monday
Salesianum (7-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-9), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Park, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum at Saint Mark’s (13-2), 4 p.m. The rivals meet for the second time this year, with the Sals looking to avenge a 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Spartans a few weeks ago.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 2:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (9-1), 4 p.m.
Red Lion (5-6) at Archmere (8-4), 4:15 p.m. The Auks have been one of the hottest teams in the state over the past couple of weeks. They are home for this Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup, which had three teams still battling for conference honors entering the week.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant (3-7), 11 a.m.
Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (10-4), noon
Hodgson (3-8) at Archmere, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday
Woodbridge (2-7) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-8), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (5-5) at Conrad (6-5), 3:45 p.m.
Tower Hill (5-4) at Archmere (8-1), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Salesianum (8-2) at Delmar (2-7), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4 p.m.
Archmere vs. Newark Charter (8-1), 4:30 p.m. at Life Community Church. An Auks win puts them squarely in control of the Diamond State Athletic Conference, but the Patriots can keep it a wide-open three-team race (along with Wilmington Charter) with a victory.
Friday
Sussex Academy (10-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Archmere at Polytech (5-5), 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
Newark (6-2) at Salesianum (4-2), time TBA
Wilmington Charter (3-5) at Saint Mark’s (1-8), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Wilmington Charter at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
Cape Henlopen (3-4) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.