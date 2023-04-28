Delaware Military Academy baseball silences Saint Mark’s bats in 4-0 victory: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Tyler August and Drew Simpson combined for 15 strikeouts and allowed just four hits as Delaware Military Academy handed Saint Mark’s its first loss of the season, 4-0, on April 27 at Newark National Little League.

August struck out five of the first six Spartans he faced. Shawn Satterfield beat out an infield single with one out in the third for Saint Mark’s first hit, and another batter reached on an error, but August got out of trouble with a groundout. The Spartans also put two runners on base in the fourth, but the Seahawks escaped that one as well.

DMA took the lead on an unearned run in the second, then added to the lead in the third. Sammy Diaz singled to right field, and with two outs and Diaz on second, Tyler Leech singled to left, with Diaz sliding into the plate just ahead of the throw from Jameson Summerill.

The Seahawks loaded the bases in the fifth with no outs, and Ryan Smith came in to relieve Spartans starter Brad Marks. Smith retired the next three batters to keep the DMA lead at two runs.

Delaware Military added two more in the sixth. Logan Wiley and Sean Bogan both singled to open the inning. Diaz hit into a fielder’s choice, putting runners at the corners. August then ripped a double down the right-field line, scoring Wiley and Diaz.

Simpson had come in to pitch in the top of the sixth and promptly struck out the side. He added two more Ks in the seventh to seal the victory.

Diaz, Simpson and Jackson Dorsey each had two hits for the Seahawks, who improved to 12-1. They take on Newark Charter next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

Satterfield and Summerill had two hits apiece for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans (11-1) visit Salesianum on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.