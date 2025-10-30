Delaware Military Academy scores late to defeat Saint Mark’s High School for girls flag football title: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Delaware Military Academy scored a touchdown with a little more than three minutes remaining to take a 13-6 lead over Saint Mark’s in the girls’ flag football championship game on Oct. 29 at Abessinio Stadium, and the Seahawks made those points stand up to secure the title.

The game had been tied since the 12:32 mark of the first half, which is just about halfway through the 24-minute halves. The teams traded possessions throughout the rest of the half and most of the second half before the Seahawks struck.

DMA forced a punt, and Aira Moaney returned it about 25 yards to the Saint Mark’s 11. From there, they turned to Jaylah Sanchez. She picked up a yard on first down, then went the rest of the way on the next play. The extra point was good.

Saint Mark’s got the ball back, but an interception by DMA ended any comeback hopes.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on their first possession. Quarterback Tavi Prado moved the team down the 80-yard field with two complete passes, setting them up at the Spartans’ 3. Moaney took a direct snap and got into the end zone on the next play.

Saint Mark’s answered quickly. Quarterback Liv Markey connected with Dana Shanklin on first down, and Markey continued to pass the Spartans deep into Seahawks territory, including a hook-and-lateral play that Kimorah Neal ran to the Seahawks’ 16. Neal caught the pass on the next play and sliced her way into the end zone to tie the game.

Flag football is supported by the National Football League, and the mascots of the Philadelphia Eagles, Swoop, and the Baltimore Ravens, Poe, were both in attendance. Philadelphia radio personality and former Eagle Hugh Douglas conducted the pregame coin flip.

DMA closed out a perfect 9-0 season. Saint Mark’s, which won the title in the inaugural season of 2024, was 5-4.

Photos by Don Blake.