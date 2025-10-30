Home Our Diocese Jubilee pilgrimage to Italy from Diocese of Wilmington makes stop at site...

Jubilee pilgrimage to Italy from Diocese of Wilmington makes stop at site of the Eucharistic miracle of Lanciano

By
The Dialog
-
3
Pilgrims from the Diocese of Wilmington pray before the Eucharistic miracle. Dialog photo/Bob Krebs
 
 

The Diocese of Wilmington jubilee pilgrims made their way to Lanciano, site of the Eucharistic miracle of Lanciano, the afternoon of Oct 30.

After Mass celebrated by Bishop William Koenig and the priests who are accompanying the pilgrimage, pilgrims watched an introductory video before visiting the ornate monstrance that contains the host that was changed into cardiac muscle and the crystal goblet that contains the coagulated blood that was originally wine.

This is the first Eucharistic miracle and took place in the eighth century.

The monstrance containing real flesh and the cup containing real blood. Dialog photo/Bob Krebs

The visit included monstrance containing real flesh and the cup containing real blood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR