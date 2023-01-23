Delaware’s top-ranked boys basketball team visits Salesianum, and plenty of other sports are on the schedule

The state’s indoor track teams have their final regular-season meets before the DIAA championships, which are scheduled for Feb. 4 in Prince George County, Md. It’s also a big week for dual meets on the wrestling mat, with notable action in both Division I and II. On the hardwood, Delaware’s top-ranked team makes a trip to a notoriously tough location for visitors.
Boys
Basketball
Archmere (5-4) at Saint Mark’s (4-7), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Cristo Rey Jesuit at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5), 6 p.m.
Delaware Military (2-8) at St. Elizabeth (8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Middletown (10-1) at Salesianum (5-6), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will try to get momentum back in their favor at home, but it won’t be easy against the Cavaliers, who are ranked first in the state by Delaware Live Sports. Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium will be packed, so get there early.
Wednesday
Archmere at Newark Charter (5-4), 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 7 p.m.
Salesianum at Smyrna (2-10), 7 p.m.
Delmarva Christian (7-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Red Lion (2-12) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Tatnall (0-2), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s (4-1) at Archmere (4-4), 4 p.m.
Delaware Military (4-3) at Salesianum (5-0), 7: 15 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (6-0), 6 p.m. The fourth-ranked Spartans visit No. 3 Tower Hill in a Division II showdown. Both schools have wrestlers among the best in their weight class according to Delaware Live, so this should be a fun start to the weekend.
Saturday
Salesianum at Caesar Rodney (6-1), 2 p.m. The Sals travel to Camden-Wyoming to battle the Riders in Division I action. Potential matches among ranked wrestlers are possible at 113, 132, 150 and 157.
Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Quaker Classic, 9 a.m. at Wilmington Friends School
Girls
Basketball
Ursuline (12-0) at St. Georges (7-4), 3:45 p.m.
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-2), 4:30 p.m.
Padua (5-8) at Tatnall (8-0), 4:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (3-5) at Delaware Military (9-2), 5:30 p.m. The Vikings look to turn things around against Diamond State Athletic Conference foe DMA, which entered the week having won five straight.
Thursday
Archmere (8-2) at Concord (7-5), 4:45 p.m.
Padua at Caesar Rodney (4-8), 5:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (10-3) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (5-4), 4 p.m.
Ursuline at Conrad (5-7), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Caravel (7-4), 1 p.m.
Swimming (co-ed unless noted)
Conrad (5-2 boys, 4-3 girls) vs. Archmere (1-6 boys, 3-4 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA
Tuesday
Ursuline (4-0) vs. Padua (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)
Thursday
Saint Mark’s (5-1 boys, 6-0 girls) vs. Salesianum (7-1)/Ursuline, 3 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club
Padua vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street TMCA
Saturday
Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Track
Padua at Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet, 6:30 p.m. at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s, Archmere and Ursuline at Tower Hill Quad Meet, 9 a.m. at Tower Hill
Salesianum at Franklin & Marshall HS Invitational, Franklin & Marshall ASFC Fieldhouse, Lancaster, Pa.