Delaware’s top-ranked boys basketball team visits Salesianum, and plenty of other sports are on the schedule

The state’s indoor track teams have their final regular-season meets before the DIAA championships, which are scheduled for Feb. 4 in Prince George County, Md. It’s also a big week for dual meets on the wrestling mat, with notable action in both Division I and II. On the hardwood, Delaware’s top-ranked team makes a trip to a notoriously tough location for visitors.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Archmere (5-4) at Saint Mark’s (4-7), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Cristo Rey Jesuit at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5), 6 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-8) at St. Elizabeth (8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Middletown (10-1) at Salesianum (5-6), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will try to get momentum back in their favor at home, but it won’t be easy against the Cavaliers, who are ranked first in the state by Delaware Live Sports. Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium will be packed, so get there early.

Wednesday

Archmere at Newark Charter (5-4), 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 7 p.m.

Salesianum at Smyrna (2-10), 7 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (7-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion (2-12) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Tatnall (0-2), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (4-1) at Archmere (4-4), 4 p.m.

Delaware Military (4-3) at Salesianum (5-0), 7: 15 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill (6-0), 6 p.m. The fourth-ranked Spartans visit No. 3 Tower Hill in a Division II showdown. Both schools have wrestlers among the best in their weight class according to Delaware Live, so this should be a fun start to the weekend.

Saturday

Salesianum at Caesar Rodney (6-1), 2 p.m. The Sals travel to Camden-Wyoming to battle the Riders in Division I action. Potential matches among ranked wrestlers are possible at 113, 132, 150 and 157.

Archmere and St. Elizabeth at Quaker Classic, 9 a.m. at Wilmington Friends School

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday

Ursuline (12-0) at St. Georges (7-4), 3:45 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-2), 4:30 p.m.

Padua (5-8) at Tatnall (8-0), 4:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (3-5) at Delaware Military (9-2), 5:30 p.m. The Vikings look to turn things around against Diamond State Athletic Conference foe DMA, which entered the week having won five straight.

Thursday

Archmere (8-2) at Concord (7-5), 4:45 p.m.

Padua at Caesar Rodney (4-8), 5:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (10-3) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (5-4), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Conrad (5-7), 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Caravel (7-4), 1 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Monday

Conrad (5-2 boys, 4-3 girls) vs. Archmere (1-6 boys, 3-4 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Tuesday

Ursuline (4-0) vs. Padua (3-1), 3:30 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (5-1 boys, 6-0 girls) vs. Salesianum (7-1)/Ursuline, 3 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club

Padua vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street TMCA

Saturday

Salesianum/Ursuline at Hill (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Track

Friday

Padua at Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet, 6:30 p.m. at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s, Archmere and Ursuline at Tower Hill Quad Meet, 9 a.m. at Tower Hill

Salesianum at Franklin & Marshall HS Invitational, Franklin & Marshall ASFC Fieldhouse, Lancaster, Pa.