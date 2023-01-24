Saints Peter and Paul kicks off the 2023 high school musical lineup Feb. 3 in Diocese of Wilmington

The spring semester is in full swing in the Diocese of Wilmington which means Catholic high school spring musicals are near, and we have the line up.

Saints Peter and Paul High School kick things off at the Wilson Auditorium in East, Md. with their production of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Feb. 3-4 at 7:00pm and on Feb. 5 at 3:00pm. Student tickets are $5 and adult tickets at $10.

Other high school musical performances include:

Padua Academy: “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” Feb. 17-18 at 7:30 pm and Feb. 19 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $5 for students and children under 10. Adult tickets are $10.

Archmere Academy: “Willy Wonka,” Feb. 24-25 at 7:00 pm., March 3-4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 purchase online here.

Salesianum School: “Head over Heals,” March 3-4 at 7:30 pm, March 5 at 2:00 pm, March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.

St. Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.