DIAA state tournaments in seven sports begin Tuesday

The postseason has finally arrived, and Catholic high school teams will be competing in each of the nine spring sports. Beginning Tuesday, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association will conduct tournaments in baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, golf, boys and girls tennis, girls soccer, softball, and boys and girls track and field.

Many of these games will overlap with each other, but Mike Lang and Jason Winchell will bring as much action to readers as possible through www.thedialog.org. State championships will take place the last week of May and wrap up on June 2, weather and other factors permitting.

Baseball has 44 teams competing, while 38 softball teams announced intentions to participate in the postseason. Other sports are limited to their normal number or teams.

There is a fee to attend postseason events. For ticket information, go to an individual school’s page on websites4sports.com. Under Delaware’s state of emergency, spectators must wear masks through Thursday’s action. That requirement will be lifted beginning Friday, although some schools may still mandate them. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Baseball

Tuesday (play-in round)

No. 36 Woodbridge (6-12) vs. No. 29 St. Elizabeth (6-12), 4 p.m. at Canby Park. The winner will play at the fourth seed, Tower Hill, on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Thursday (first round)

No. 40 Laurel (3-13) or No. 25 Wilmington Charter (9-8) at No. 8 Salesianum (11-5), 4 p.m.

No. 19 Indian River (10-8) at No. 14 Archmere (12-5), 4 p.m.

No. 35 Mount Pleasant (4-12) or No. 30 Red Lion (6-10) at No. 3 Saint Mark’s (15-3), 4 p.m.

Saturday (second round)

Games will be played at sites and times to be determined. If Saint Mark’s or Salesianum advances, they will be at home. If Archmere or St. Elizabeth advances, they will be on the road.

Boys lacrosse

Tuesday (first round)

No. 14 Wilmington Charter (9-6) at No. 3 Archmere (13-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 15 Conrad (9-6) at No. 2 Salesianum (10-3), 6 p.m.

Saturday (quarterfinals)

No. 10 Indian River or No. 7 Tower Hill vs. Conrad or Salesianum, site and time to be determined.

No. 11 Newark Charter or No. 6 Caesar Rodney vs. Wilmington Charter or Archmere, site and time to be determined.

Girls soccer

Wednesday (first round)

Division II: No. 12 Sanford (8-6-1) vs. No. 5 Ursuline (10-5), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Friday (quarterfinals)

Division I: No. 8 Concord (9-5-1) vs. No. 1 Padua (13-1), time to be announced at Abessinio Stadium

Saturday (quarterfinals)

Division II: No. 10 Newark (10-4-1) or No. 7 Delaware Military (8-5-1) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (15-0), 11 a.m.

Division II: No. 11 Wilmington Friends (9-4-2) or No. 6 Newark Charter (9-5-1) at No. 3 Archmere (10-2), time to be announced

Division II: Sanford or Ursuline at No. 4 Indian River (12-2), 2 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday (play-in round)

No. 36 Christiana (5-7) at No. 29 Archmere (6-12), 4 p.m.

No. 37 Newark (3-10) vs. No. 28 St. Elizabeth (7-11), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday (first round)

No. 20 Wilmington Charter (10-8) at No. 13 Saint Mark’s (13-5), 4 p.m.

Thursday (first round)

No. 17 Cape Henlopen (10-8) vs. No. 16 Padua (9-9), 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Christiana or Archmere at No. 4 Laurel (14-4), 4 p.m.

Newark or St. Elizabeth at No. 5 Smyrna (12-6), 4 p.m.

Saturday (second round)

If St. Elizabeth or Archmere advances, they will be on the road at a site and time to be determined. If Padua or Saint Mark’s advances, they could be either at home or on the road at a site and time to be determined.

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse bracket will be announced on May 17.

Track and field

The boys’ and girls’ track and field championship meet will take place May 21 and 22 at Dover High School. It is divided into two divisions. Friday’s session begins at 3 p.m., while Saturday commences at 10:30 a.m.

Tennis

Brackets for both boys and girls have yet to be announced. The first and second rounds are scheduled to take place May 22 at multiple locations.