Diocese of Wilmington high schools ring in October girls sports with a schedule full of big games

The standings are beginning to sort themselves out as the seasons enter their second full month. That has made it clear that there are some must-see contests on the horizon this week. Be sure to check the schedules before heading to outdoor games to see if the weather has forced a change.

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (2-3) vs. Wilmington Charter (4-0), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Newark Charter (4-1-1) at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 3:45 p.m. A Division II showdown looms in the cool, wet conditions that are sure to greet the Patriots and Spartans. Newark Charter has allowed just two goals through six games, while Saint Mark’s scores nearly five a contest.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Dickinson (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline (1-5) at St. Andrew’s (0-4), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-1), 4 p.m. The Sabres are primed to avenge their lone loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat at Gunston a few weeks ago. It was an unusual silencing of the Ss. Peter and Paul offense, which has scored 37 goals in the team’s six wins.

Friday

Middletown (4-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (7-0) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Hodgson (0-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Delmarva Christian (1-4) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Delaware Military (7-0) at Saint Mark’s (7-0), 7:15 p.m. There are six undefeated volleyball teams left in Delaware entering this week, with the Spartans being one of them. They play the other three over the next nine days, all at home. The Seahawks are coached by Nikki Kinnier, who played her high school volleyball at Saint Mark’s.

Tuesday

Archmere (4-2) at Red Lion (5-2), 5 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (3-4) at Padua (2-3), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline (2-5) at Newark Charter (6-0), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-3), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Caravel (5-2) at Padua, 6:15 p.m.

Delaware Military at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth (2-5) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter at Saint Mark’s, 11:30 a.m.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Conrad and Wilmington Christian vs. Archmere, 3:45 p.m., Bellevue State Park

Ursuline vs. St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m. at Bellevue State Park (girls only)

Thursday

Saint Mark’s vs. Newark Charter and Tower Hill, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and Padua at the Manhattan Invitational, Van Cortlandt Park (N.Y.)