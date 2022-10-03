Diocese of Wilmington high school boys teams welcome October with some big battles

The calendar has turned to October, with a chill in the air and the remnants of Hurricane Ian turning fields around Delaware and on the Eastern Shore into mushy acreage. Still, the games go on, with a full soccer schedule this week and some big football battles this weekend. In cross country, a few teams will make the trek to New York City for one of the region’s biggest meets.

Soccer

Monday

Concord (2-4) at Archmere (4-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-0) at Glasgow (1-5), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Odyssey Charter (0-6), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Glenelg at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-5), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

C. Milton Wright (Md.) at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at A.I. duPont (0-6), 11 a.m.

Delcastle (4-0) at Saint Mark’s, noon. The Spartans welcome the Cougars to campus for a matinee between two teams that entered the week undefeated. Delcastle has been scoring goals at a prolific clip this season, but they will be playing their third match in five days. The Spartans have made a habit of winning close, low-scoring games this season.

Football

Friday

St. Elizabeth (4-0) at Indian River (2-2), 6 p.m. The Vikings make their longest road trip of the season to Dagsboro, where the Indians await. Last year, IR nearly upset St. Elizabeth at Abessinio Stadium, and they have won their last two games after starting with a pair of losses. The Vikings will attack with multiple offensive weapons and an underrated defense.

Archmere (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (5-0), 7 p.m. The Graveyard will be packed for this battle between the Auks and Spartans. Archmere has had Saint Mark’s number the past four years, managing to eke out regular-season wins each time, along with a big victory last year in the Class 2A playoffs. The Spartans certainly will have that game on their minds as they go through practice this week.

Caesar Rodney (0-4) at Salesianum (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Conrad and Wilmington Christian vs. Archmere, 3:45 p.m., Bellevue State Park

Thursday

Saint Mark’s vs. Newark Charter and Tower Hill, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Saturday

Archmere, Salesianum and Padua at the Manhattan Invitational, Van Cortlandt Park (N.Y.)