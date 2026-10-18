E.J. Cotton ground game, smothering defense lead Salesianum School football to shutout victory: Photo gallery

ST. GEORGES – Salesianum’s football team did not lose focus following its big win last week when it took the field Oct. 17 against Hodgson. The Sals generated 362 yards of offense and scored six rushing touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout of the Silver Eagles at St. Georges Technical High School.

E.J. Cotton led the way, carrying the ball 12 times for 158 yards and three scores. He began his big day on the Sals’ first possession.

They took over on the Hodgson 30 after forcing a three and out, and after losing three yards on first down, the offense moved forward quickly. Cotton ran for 31 yards on second down, then got into the end zone with 9:08 to go in the first.

Late in the first, Salesianum began a drive at the Silver Eagles’ 35 after another punt into the wind. This time, Liam Sherlock, Brady Nabb and Cotton split the rushing duties. Cotton gained seven yards on a third and four, and he wrapped up the drive with a three-yard plunge.

The defenses for both teams owned the second quarter until the late stages. The Sals got the ball back with a few minutes remaining and faces a third an 10. Nabb connected with Jamar Taylor for a 12-yard gain and a new set of downs. They overcame another third and long a few downs later. On a third and 11 from the Silver Eagles’ 25, Sherlock picked up 10 yards, and Jett Healey gained another nine on fourth and one on a direct snap. Healey covered the final six yards after another direct snap, making the score 21-0 with 16 seconds left in the half.

The Sals’ offense began the second half with a one-play drive. From their own 44 after receiving the kickoff, Cotton bolted down the right side for a 56-yard score. Sherlock added a two-yard touchdown run later in the third, and Michael Brock got one for the backups in the fourth quarter.

The Salesianum defense kept Hodgson away from the end zone. The Sals had several sacks and forced punts on nearly every Silver Eagles possession. They also forced one fumble.

Nabb completed eight passes for 69 yards. Giules Villa made five extra points, and Logan Maradick had the final one. Salesianum (5-1) returns to Abessinio Stadium for the first time in a month on Oct. 23, taking on Appoquinimink at 7 p.m.

Hodgson (1-6) battles William Penn on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at its temporary home, St. Georges Tech.

Photos by Mike Lang.