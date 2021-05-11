Early scoring barrage holds up for Delaware Military girls soccer vs. St. Elizabeth: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — It was Senior Night at Delaware Military Academy, and the girls’ soccer team’s most experienced players accounted for five goals in a 6-0 win on May 10. Callie Skurla had a hat trick, and Gabrielle Ziegler added a pair for the Seahawks.

DMA scored all six goals in the first half, and it didn’t take them long to get started. Ziegler put the Seahawks on the board in the fourth minute, taking a pass from Skurla and sending a turnaround shot low into the right side of the net. The Seahawks sent a shot high in the eighth minute, and a minute after that, Vikings goalkeeper Riley Eckhardt got her fingertips on a shot that then rang off the post.

But in the 10th, there was no stopping Skurla, She scored from 25 yards out to make it 2-0. Ziegler struck again in the 11th, chipping a shot out of the reach of Eckhardt and just under the crossbar for the third tally. Skurla picked up her second five minutes later, tapping in a crossing pass.

Freshman Sidney Ziegler had assists on the third and fourth DMA goals, but the fifth was all hers. She took a feed from Jennifer Klumpp and knocked it in. Skurla completed her hat trick near the end of the half, sending a pass from A.K. Hughes just inside the right post.

Delaware Military put up its sixth clean sheet of the season, with five of those resulting in victories. The Seahawks improved to 8-4-1 and wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at Archmere at 3:45 p.m.

Eckhardt had nine saves for the Vikings. They finished their season at 4-10.

All photos by Mike Lang.