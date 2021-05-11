Tatnall girls lacrosse remains undefeated with win over Archmere: Photo gallery

GREENVILLE — Tatnall’s girls lacrosse team stormed out to 4-0 lead against Archmere on May 10, and the Hornets never looked back in a 16-5 win. Tatnall remained undefeated with one game remaining in the regular season.

The Hornets won the opening faceoff, establishing a theme for the afternoon. Katrina Cattermole found herself all alone in front of the Auks’ net, and she converted a pass into the game’s first goal just 17 seconds in. After a save by Hornets’ keeper Carlie McKenry, Lydia Colasante would put her goal-scoring talents on display. She carried the ball behind the net, came out front and sent a low roller in at the 22:55 mark.

Thirty-one seconds later, after another faceoff win, Colasante drove in and ended up with a free-position opportunity. She converted for Tatnall’s third goal. She added another just 37 seconds after that, this time shooting lefthanded.

Bridget McGonigle got the Auks on the board with 20:39 to go in the half. She carried the ball half the length of the field, roamed behind the net, came out front and beat McKenry top shelf.

Colasante added three more goals before halftime as the Hornets scored the final seven goals of the first half to take a commanding 10-goal lead at the break.

Colasante had eight goals, while Cattermole added three. Tatnall outshot the Auks, 31-14, and McKenry had six saves. The Hornets (14-0) host Wilmington Friends on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in the regular-season finale.

The Auks (9-4) got three goals from McGonigle and two from Alex Harrington. Smeader had seven saves. Archmere visits Ursuline on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in what is also their final regular-season game.

All photos by Mike Lang.