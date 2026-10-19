Fall sports seasons move into final weeks for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 23

Appoquinimink (3-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 7 p.m. The Sals continue district play after a shutout of Hodgson. Appoquinimink will present some challenges with their starting quarterback having returned from injury, but the Sals’ defense is the stingiest in Class 3A.

Saturday, Oct. 24

St. Elizabeth (2-4) at Conrad (2-4), 11 a.m. The Vikings will have to battle the Red Wolves’ Lucca Smit, who has tormented defenses this season. On offense, St. Elizabeth hopes to get its running game going.

Laurel (3-3) at Archmere (5-1), noon. The Bulldogs’ offense is dangerous when quarterback Micah Niblett has time to throw, but the Archmere defense has been a strength all season.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Archmere (4-6) at MOT Charter (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (7-1-1) at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans continue their challenging schedule ahead of the Division II state tournament with a visit from a Division I contender. The Force can score in bunches, but Saint Mark’s makes defense a priority.

Gerstell at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (8-2) at Caravel (4-5), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Howard (4-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-7), 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Thursday, Oct. 22

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Woodbridge (9-2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink (8-0) at Salesianum, 7 p.m. The Jaguars and Sals battle under the lights in a preview of a potential state championship matchup. Appo has allowed just two goals all season, the last one on Sept. 21. They will face a Sallies team with multiple goal-scoring weapons.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (3-6), 12:30 p.m.

Archmere at St. Andrew’s (7-3), 1 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Thursday, Oct. 22

SS. Peter and Paul at ESIAC championship, 4 p.m. at Winter Place Park, Salisbury, Md. (boys only)

Girls

Field hockey

Monday, Oct. 19

Ursuline (4-5) at Delaware Military (5-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Caravel (8-3) at Archmere (7-3), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-7) at Wilmington Charter (4-6), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (10-1) at Tower Hill (9-1), 3:45 p.m. This battle could come down to the ability of the Pandas to keep the host Hillers off the board. Padua is one of the toughest defensive teams in the state, but Tower Hill’s offense thrives on its fast turf surface.

SS. Peter and Paul at Bryn Mawr (Md.), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

St. Georges (4-8) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Padua at Brandywine (6-5), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Concord (8-2), 3:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (9-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

William Penn (0-9) at Ursuline, 3:30 p.m.

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul, 5 p.m. in ESIAC championship

Saturday, Oct. 24

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (7-2), 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 19

Odyssey (5-4) at St. Elizabeth (1-9), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Padua (9-2) at Delaware Military (6-4), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (9-2) at Caravel (5-6), 6:15 p.m.

Archmere (9-3) at MOT Charter (4-7), 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Ursuline (2-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (10-1), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m. ESIAC semifinal

Ursuline at Wilmington Charter (3-8), 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

St. Elizabeth at Newark (1-9), 4:45 p.m.

Padua at Tower Hill (12-0), 6:15 p.m. The Pandas continue their tough regular-season slate with a trip to Carpenter Field House, home of the two-time defending state champion Hillers. Tower has not lost a set this season, while Padua entered the week undefeated against in-state competition. The Pandas’ defense will have to be stellar against a Hillers attack that has overwhelmed opponents.

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. SL24 Serving Up Support match

Saturday, Oct. 24

Cape Henlopen (7-6) vs. Ursuline, 1 p.m. at Saint Mark’s High School. SL24 Serving Up Support match

Flag football

Monday, Oct. 19

William Penn vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum Fusco Field

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Concord vs. Ursuline, 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum Fusco Field

Saint Mark’s at Delaware Military, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 21

SS. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m. ESIAC semifinal

Friday, Oct. 23

ESIAC championship, TBA