Field hockey begins Sept. 7 for Catholic high schools in Delaware, Maryland

The high school field hockey season begins Wednesday, weather permitting, for four Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. The other two teams open their season on Friday.

Here are the schedules for the six Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington. All games are subject to change because of weather or other reasons.

Archmere

2021 record: 13-4, lost to Newark Charter in the semifinals of the Division II state tournament

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 7: CONCORD, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 13: SANFORD, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 15: Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 19: WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 22: CONRAD, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 27: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 1: MOT CHARTER, 11 a.m.

Oct. 7: Padua, 3:45 p.m., Chase Fieldhouse

Oct. 10: St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

Oct. 12: DELAWARE MILITARY, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 15: Smyrna, 10:30 a.m., Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

Oct. 18: TATNALL, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 20: Tower Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 25: Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 1: Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s

2021 record: 9-6-1, lost to Lake Forest in first round of Division II state tournament

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 7: Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 9: St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

Sept. 15: ARCHMERE, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 20: Tatnall, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 27: PADUA, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 30: CONRAD, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 3: NEWARK CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 7: MIDDLETOWN, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: MILFORD, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 14: MOT Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 16: BRANDYWINE, 11 a.m., Rullo Staduim (Turf Bowl)

Oct. 17: Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 19: A.I. DuPont, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: Padua, 3:45 p.m., Chase Fieldhouse

Oct. 27: URSULINE, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth

2021 record: 3-11

Schedule (Home games in CAPS, to be played at Hockessin Montessori School unless noted)

Sept. 9: SAINT MARK’S, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 12: DELAWARE MILITARY, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 14: Christiana, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 27: Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 4: Dickinson, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: HODGSON, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: ARCHMERE, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: A.I. DUPONT, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 14: BRANDYWINE, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 16: MOT Charter, 2 p.m. , Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

Oct. 21: PADUA, 3:30 p.m., Chase Fieldhouse

Oct. 24: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 25: URSULINE, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 31: CONRAD, 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 1: CHRISTIANA, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline

2021 record: 5-9-1

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 7: SAINT MARK’S, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 9: SUSSEX CENTRAL, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: Padua, 3:45 p.m., Chase Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 24: Indian River, noon

Sept. 30: MIDDLETOWN, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 4: St. Andrew’s, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 7: DELMARVA CHRISTIAN, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: PADUA, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 16: CONRAD, 6:30 p.m., Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

Oct. 18: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 21: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 25: St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

Oct. 27: Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Nov. 1: Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul

2021 record: 11-4, lost to Holly Grove Christian in ESIAC championship game

Schedule (Home games in CAPS)

Sept. 7: ST. MARY’S, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: Glenelg Country, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: John Carroll, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: Gunston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: St. Timothy’s, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: HOLLY GROVE CHRISTIAN, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 29: Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: ST. MICHAELS, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: EASTERN SHORE FIELD HOCKEY SHOWCASE, GAME 2, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: GUNSTON, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: DELMARVA CHRISTIAN, 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Indian Creek, 5:15 p.m.

Padua

2021 record: 7-8-1, lost to Wilmington Charter in first round of Division I state tournament

Schedule (Home games in CAPS, to be played at Chase Fieldhouse unless noted)

Sept. 9: SMYRNA, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: URSULINE, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 16: CONCORD, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 29: Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 3: Wilmington Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: ARCHMERE, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 11: TATNALL, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 13: Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 15: Cape Henlopen, 1:30 p.m., Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

Oct. 18: TOWER HILL, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 21: St. Elizabeth, 3:30, Chase Fieldhouse

Oct. 25: SAINT MARK’S, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 27: DELMAR, 4 p.m., DE Turf

Oct. 29: ODESSA, 7 p.m.