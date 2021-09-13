First full week of fall high school sports begins

Some football teams have played two games, but for most every other squad, this week marks the first full one of the regular season. Field hockey, volleyball and soccer all have something going on during the week.

Before heading out to see your favorite team, be sure to check the schedule to make sure it hasn’t changed. There have been some things moved around already for various reasons.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Delaware Military (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Dickinson (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-1) at Ursuline (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (1-0) at Sanford (0-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (0-0) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Odessa (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Archmere (0-1) at First State Military (0-1), 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Conrad (1-0), 5:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Wilmington Friends (1-0), 5:15 p.m. The Spartans and Quakers meet in an early season match of state powerhouses. During the Spartans’ undefeated run last season, only Friends took them to five sets. This time, they’ll be doing battle on the Quakers’ home court.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (1-0), 5:15 p.m.

Padua (1-0) at Archmere, 6 p.m. The Pandas face a test in Claymont, where the Auks are certain to have a full-throated student section on hand.

Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Ursuline (0-0), 6:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Red Lion (0-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Indian River (0-0) at Ursuline, 12:45 p.m.

Padua at Paul VI (Va.), 1 p.m.

Soccer

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

MOT Charter (0-0) at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 3:45 p.m. Two of the state’s better teams meet when the Seahawks visit the Spartans.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Red Lion (0-0), 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum (1-0) at Christ School (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Glasgow (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Sanford (0-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Asheville School (N.C.), 5 p.m.

Saturday

A.I. DuPont (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Football

Friday

Woodbridge (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 7 p.m. The Blue Raiders, a perennial contender in the former DIAA Division II, travel north to meet current Class 2A foe Saint Mark’s.

Saturday

Archmere (1-0) at Mount Pleasant (0-1), 10:30 a.m.

Christiana (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-0), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium