Five players from Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools take part in Carpenter Cup baseball: Photo gallery

PHILADELPHIA — Five high school baseball players who attend or recently graduated from Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington were part of the Delaware North team in the 37th annual Carpenter Cup Classic, which got underway this week at FDR Park in south Philadelphia. Delaware North fell, 8-4. in 10 innings to Berks County (Pa.) on June 13 in their lone appearance.

The players were Garrett Quinn and Brad Marks of Saint Mark’s, Luke Trout of St. Elizabeth, Jack Rossi of Salesianum and Carsten Kaiser of Archmere. Quinn had two putouts and three assists at shortstop, and Rossi had two assists. Quinn also reached base on a fielder’s choice.

Trout and Marks both pitched for Delaware North. Trout allowed one hit and an unearned run in two innings, striking out three. Marks pitched one inning, giving up two hits and two runs while striking out one. Kaiser did not appear in the game. St. Elizabeth coach Tom Beddow was the general manager.

Delaware North, composed of players from schools in the northern part of the state, took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run home run by Miguel Herb of Caravel. They added a run in the seventh, but Berks got that back in the eighth, then tied the game in the ninth. Berks County scored four times in the 10th inning.

First-round action wraps up June 15, and the quarterfinals will be held June 16. The Delaware South team played at midday June 14. The semifinals and finals will be held at Citizens Bank Park on June 26 and 27, respectively. For updates on the event, follow @CarpenterCupBB on Twitter.

The annual Carpenter Cup softball tournament will be held June 19-21, also at FDR Park. Delaware North is scheduled to play three games on June 19, and Delaware South is set to play three on the 20th.

All photos by Mike Lang.