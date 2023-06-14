Catholic Youth Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington presents awards to students, adult leaders

Catholic Youth Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington presents awards to students,...

Catholic Youth Ministry recently named the recipients of its annual awards — the St. Timothy Youth Award, the St. John Bosco Award and the Volunteer of the Year Award — at its annual recognition dinner, which was held May 22.

The St. Timothy Youth Award is presented to young people who live as a disciple of Christ, set a positive example for other youth, witness to their faith by exhibiting Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others, and exhibit Christian leadership in parish, school and community settings, according to the CYM office.

The recipients represent both schools and parishes. They are as follows:

Sophia Ambra, Resurrection; Sophia Amoretti, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Gavin Andrews, St. Elizabeth High School; Jenna Bozzo, St. Elizabeth High School; Andrew Castellano, St. John the Beloved; Dylan Champlin, St. Polycarp; Katie Corbo, Padua Academy; Sophia Correale, Padua Academy; Laura Fenush, Holy Cross; Faith Haddad, St. Mary Star of the Sea.

Also, Audreyanna Heinsinger, St. Mary Star of the Sea; John Hinton, St. Dennis; Tali Keen, Holy Cross; Brennan King, St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth of Hungary; Izabella Koprowski, St. Polycarp; Olivia Luppy, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; Julio Martinez, Our Lady of Lourdes; Michael McHale, Ss. Peter and Paul High School; Sarah Miller, St. Francis de Sales;

Also, Evelyn Murphy, Ss. Peter and Paul High School; Eliot Myers, Immaculate Heart of Mary; William Naccarato, Resurrection; Kevin O’Connor, Ss. Peter and Paul High School; Andrew Pryor, Salesianum School; Blake Reilly, Salesianum School; Jeidy Sanchez, Ss. Peter and Paul Church; Elizabeth Santos, Our Lady of Lourdes; Ryan Terranova, St. Mary of the Assumption; and Jazelle Torres, St. Dennis.

The St. John Bosco Award is a diocesan award given to adult leaders 21 years and older who have been involved in youth ministry for five or more years and have been positive role models in one of several categories. Nominees may be volunteer or salaried, lay or religious. St. John Bosco is the patron saint of young people.

The recipients are as follows: Millette Angeles, St. Elizabeth, in the multicultural setting category; Rich DeZao, St. Polycarp, parish youth ministry; Martha Holladay, Padua Academy, Catholic school; Pamela King, St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth of Hungary, catechesis; Tammy Martin, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md., catechesis; Felix Rivera, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic school; and Father Jim Yeakel, OSFS, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md., clergy.

Twelve adults were recognized as volunteers of the year. Each parish or school can name one adult 21 years of age or older to be recognized. This award is not a nomination. When parishes name a volunteer of the year, that person receives the award.

Those recognized are Teresa Ardnt, Holy Cross; Sandra Cleary, St. Mary of the Assumption; Karen Donovan, St. Elizabeth; Lynne Fowler, Immaculate Heart of Mary; Maria Kilmon, Padua Academy; Carissa McCool, St. Dennis; Maureen Newton, St. Anthony of Padua; Bill Reynolds, Resurrection; Teresa Ryan, St. John the Beloved; Christine Schumacher, St. Polycarp; David Tuckwell, Immaculate Conception, Elkton, Md.; and Dan Tuel, St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth of Hungary.