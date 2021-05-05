Five-run fourth carries St. Elizabeth to Senior Day softball win over Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — St. Elizabeth batted around, scoring five runs in the fourth inning of a 7-3 softball victory over Ursuline on May 4. The Vikings snapped a six-game losing streak with the win, which came on Senior Day at Canby Park.

The Vikings scored single runs in the first and third for the early 2-0 lead. In the first, Skylar Gallucio singled, stole second and came home on an error, and a one-out walk to Jenna Bozzo led to another run.

The Raiders tied it in their half of the fourth. Ava Panunto led off with a single. She stole second, but it didn’t matter as Madeleine Cherry smashed a ball past the rightfielder and circled the bases for a two-run home run.

That led into the big inning for St. Elizabeth. Annabella Zagame singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Hannah Steenkamer walked, and Hailey Rambo drove both of them in with a triple to deep right field. She came home on a single by Brooke Ainsworth. Tori Harlam reached on a fielder’s choice, and Angela Cheyney singled. Both would score before the inning was up.

The Raiders added a run in the seventh.

Bozzo and Gallucio both reached base three times, and seven different Vikings scored a run. Gallucio struck out 12 Raiders in her final start at Canby Park, and she retired another seven on ground balls. St. Elizabeth (5-10) begins a three-game road trip to end the regular season on Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Milford.

For the Raiders, three batters were on base two times each. Ursuline (3-5) takes on Saint Mark’s on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex.

All photos by Mike Lang.