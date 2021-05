Elementary students, teachers at Diocese of Wilmington schools to be honored at virtual convention

Elementary students, teachers at Diocese of Wilmington schools to be honored at...

Bishop Malooly will preside at the Academic Scholars Convocation, scheduled for May 6 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter Cathedral. The virtual event will be an occasion to celebrate the success of students and teachers in diocesan elementary schools, according to Louis De Angelo, superintendent of Catholic schools.

The event will be available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel.

At the convocation, all elementary school students who have received scholarships for high school will be recognized. They are listed below.