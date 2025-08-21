Home Local Sports Flag football teams from Diocese of Wilmington take over Lincoln Financial Field

Flag football teams from Diocese of Wilmington take over Lincoln Financial Field

The Dialog
The flag football team from Padua Academy poses on Aug. 16 in the parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the Pandas played at halftime of the Eagles’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Submitted photo

Padua Academy and the other three high schools that fielded teams last year in Delaware — Saint Mark’s High School, Ursuline Academy and Delaware Military Academy — were invited to scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field on the same field that hosts the Super Bowl champions.

The Pandas, Spartans, Raiders and Seahawks displayed their talents at halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason game on Aug. 16 against the Cleveland Browns.

The National Football League has provided equipment to flag football teams across the country. Regular-season games will take place on Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 10 with at least four more schools fielding teams.

 
 
 

