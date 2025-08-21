Flag football teams from Diocese of Wilmington take over Lincoln Financial Field

Padua Academy and the other three high schools that fielded teams last year in Delaware — Saint Mark’s High School, Ursuline Academy and Delaware Military Academy — were invited to scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field on the same field that hosts the Super Bowl champions.

The Pandas, Spartans, Raiders and Seahawks displayed their talents at halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason game on Aug. 16 against the Cleveland Browns.

The National Football League has provided equipment to flag football teams across the country. Regular-season games will take place on Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 10 with at least four more schools fielding teams.