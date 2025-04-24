Four pitchers help Saint Mark’s High School baseball power past Smyrna High School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – Saint Mark’s scored nine runs in two innings, and four Spartans pitchers allowed a combined six hits in a 9-2 baseball victory on April 23. The Spartans remained undefeated with the win.

Saint Mark’s played its second game in 24 hours, and with two more games this weekend, they kept pitch counts down by using multiple hurlers in order to keep as many arms available as possible. Graham Clark started and went two innings, followed by Ian Keane (two innings), Cole Sims (one inning), and Owen Duffy (two innings).

Clark struck out four in his two innings, allowing a single. Keane allowed three singles, and Liam Conway drove in Matthew Passero on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to give Smyrna a 1-0 lead.

Eagles starter Shane Campbell got through the first three innings unscathed, getting solid defense behind him to help keep it scoreless. The Spartans, however, broke through in the fourth, going 90 feet at a time and taking advantage of some Smyrna miscues.

Aidan Lehane opened the inning with a walk. Keane bunted, but the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. John Nich laid down a perfect bunt for a single that loaded the bases. Gavin Metrinko walked to drive in the tying run, and Tyler Sinko grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored courtesy runner Aiden Collie. A stolen base and throwing error allowed the third run to score.

Chase Pritchett came in to relieve Campbell, and he got the second out. Sinko eventually scored on a wild pitch, and Joseph Santoro, who had singled and stole second, scored on a Duffy single.

Sims retired Smyrna in order in his inning, and he started the Spartans’ offensive rally in the bottom of the fifth when he singled with one out. Collie came in to run for Sims, and he scored on a single to center by Nich. Bradley Newcott came in as a courtesy runner for Nich, the catcher, and he moved to second when Metrinko was hit by a pitch. A passed ball and wild pitch scored Newcott, and Metrinko came in on another wild pitch. Santoro drove in the Spartans’ final run with a single.

Duffy moved from third base to pitch the final two innings. He set the Eagles down in order in the sixth and retired the first two batters in the seventh before three straight Smyrna batters reached base and a second run scored. Duffy ended the game with his second strikeout.

Nich had two singles, a run scored and one batted in. Santoro, Metrinko and Duffy each reached base three times. The Saint Mark’s quartet of pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. The Spartans (9-0) are scheduled to play at Caravel on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. Conrad at 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary School.

Francis Sacco had two hits for Smyrna, which has just one senior on its roster. The Eagles (1-8) play Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Lake Forest.

Photos by Mike Lang.