Girls high school sports action heats up in Diocese of Wilmington

After a wet and chilly week of outdoor sports, this week begins with sunshine and milder temperatures as spring slowly arrives in the Diocese of Wilmington. The high school schedule includes some games that stand out on the schedule, including a key soccer game.

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (1-2-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua (2-1) at Wilmington Charter (2-1), 3:30 p.m. These teams always put on an entertaining show. This will be the Pandas’ first game against a Division I Delaware opponent, and the Force have multiple weapons on offense.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Archmere (3-1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (2-2) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink (2-1) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Dominion (Va.), 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday

A.I. DuPont (0-2) at Archmere (3-2), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (1-1) at Christiana (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Concord (3-1) at Padua (1-2), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Conrad (3-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Middletown (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at MOT Charter, 9:30 a.m.

Ursuline at Brandywine (3-1), 11 a.m.

Padua at Delmarva Christian (3-1), noon

Saint Mark’s at Hodgson (1-4), 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday

Saint Mark’s (0-1) at Mount Pleasant (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-0), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Newark Charter (2-2) at Ursuline (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday

Padua (1-1) at Tatnall (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Archmere, 11 a.m. The Raiders and Auks are always among the top Division II programs in the state. Archmere’s high-powered offense takes on the Raiders’ stout defense.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (2-2), 1 p.m.

Delaware Military (1-2) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Tennis

Monday

Tower Hill (2-0) at Archmere (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink (1-0) vs. Padua (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Salesianum

Tuesday

Padua vs. Newark Charter (1-2), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Ursuline (2-0) at Conrad (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

William Penn (0-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-0), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Padua at Brandywine (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Concord (1-1) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.