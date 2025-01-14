Heart of winter sports season arrives for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

It’s a strange time of the winter sports season. Some basketball teams have played half their games, while you can count the number of games played by others on one hand. That will even out now that the meat-and-potatoes time of the season has arrived.

The holiday tournaments and showcase events are largely over, and wrestling is moving into the dual- and tri-meet time of year. There are still five weeks or so remaining in the various regular seasons, but it’s not too late to start taking a peek at potential tournament seedings.

St. Elizabeth’s boys and girls basketball teams both have noteworthy road contests at the end of this week, and Salesianum and Saint Mark’s renew their rivalry on the mats.

As usual, game dates and times are subject to change.

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3) at Park, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Wilmington Charter (1-5) at St. Elizabeth (6-1), 5 p.m.

Archmere (4-0) at Delaware Military (6-2), 6:15 p.m. The Auks try to keep their momentum going inside the dome at Delaware Military, which is also off to an impressive start. Both teams have a number of players who could be the offensive standout on any given night.

Friday, Jan. 17

Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-1) at Christiana (1-4), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

First State (0-5) at Archmere, noon

St. Elizabeth at Dover (5-2), noon. The Vikings head to the state capital for a battle between two of the top teams in Delaware. St. Elizabeth is full of athleticism and has a number of players who can take over a game. The Senators, the defending state champs, are a veteran squad loaded with size, although they will be playing their third game in five days.

Wrestling

Wednesday, Jan. 15

First State Military (3-2) at Archmere (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-1) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 6 p.m.

Salesianum (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17-Saturday, Jan. 18

Saint Mark’s at Canal Classic, Middletown High School

Saturday, Jan. 18

Archmere and Odyssey Charter (0-2) at Concord (2-2), 11 a.m.

Track

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Saint Mark’s and St. Elizabeth at Ursinus HS Invitational, Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.

Friday, Jan. 17-Saturday, Jan. 18

Saint Mark’s and Salesinaum at the Virginia Showcase, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Virginia Beach, Va.

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Wilmington Friends (5-1) at Padua (7-3), 6:30 p.m. Friends is off to a stellar start, led by junior Ryan Weigand and Izzy Winchell. They’ll face perhaps their toughest test to date at Padua, where Abby Grillo and Sophia Baffone lead the potent Pandas.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-6) at Friends School of Baltimore, 4:!5 p.m.

Archmere (2-5) at Howard (6-2), 4:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-4) at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

St. Elizabeth (6-3) at Wilmington Charter (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Military (7-1) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Imhotep (Pa.) at Ursuline (5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

St. Elizabeth at Red Bank Catholic (N.J.), noon. The Vikings will be tested against the Caseys, who were in Wilmington a few weeks ago to participate in the Viking Invitational. Red Bank Catholic has several Division I college prospects on the roster.

Padua at Dover (3-4), 2:15 p.m.

Delaware Military at Saint Mark’s, 2:30 p.m.

Track

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Saint Mark’s and St. Elizabeth at Ursinus HS Invitational, Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa.

Friday, Jan. 17-Saturday, Jan. 18

Padua at the Virginia Showcase, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Virginia Beach, Va.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Salesianum (6-1)/Ursuline (4-0) at St. Andrew’s (2-1 boys, 1-2 girls), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

A.I. duPont (2-3 boys, 9-5 girls) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2 boys, 0-2 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Archmere (2-2-1 boys, 1-4 girls) vs. Wilmington Friends (1-2 boys, 3-0 girls), 3:45 p.m. at Hicks Anderson Community Center

Saturday, Jan. 18

Salesianum/Padua (3-1) vs. Wilmington Charter (3-0 boys, 3-0 girls), 3 p.m. at McKean High School