On the next Catholic Forum, learn more about Marydale Retirement Village in Newark, Delaware

On the next Catholic Forum, learn more about Marydale Retirement Village in...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we learn about Catholic Charities’ Marydale Retirement Village in Newark, Delaware.

Catholic Charities’ Stephanie Kelton talks with Esther Lovlie, Marydale Program Manager and Elizabeth Campbell, Marydale resident. Who can qualify to live at Marydale and what makes this community off of Salem Church Road so special? We will find out with Esther and Elizabeth.

You can see a video of this interview that contains additional footage on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications. Please like, comment and follow!

• Podcast debuts on Jan. 15 at 12:00 p.m.: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/learn-about-marydale-retirement-village-in-newark-delaware

• Video debuts on Jan. 15 at 12:00 p.m.: – youtu.be/G9gudz0rCac?si=jKpyAwGi-6Srz8Og

• Radio program airs Jan. 18 @ 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM