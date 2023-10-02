High-profile soccer showdown caps busy week of high school sports involving Diocese of Wilmington Catholic schools

It’s officially midseason in the fall high school sports campaign, as trends and state tournament conjecture begins to take shape. A busy week on the fields and in the gymnasiums wraps up at Abessinio Stadium with some fun action on Friday and Saturday.

Friday night football includes Salesianum at home. St. Elizabeth will take over the venue the next afternoon for an inter-class matchup, and then the soccer goals will be moved into place for what should be a fun one. Salesianum welcomes St. Benedict’s Prep from Newark, N.J., and the Sals hope to pull an upset of the Gray Bees.

As always, game days and times are subject to change. Ticket and venue policies are in place, so be sure to check before you head out.

Girls

Volleyball

Monday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-5), 4 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (2-2) at St. Elizabeth (1-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (5-1) at Archmere (6-1), 6 p.m. This Diamond State Athletic Conference showdown could help determine who gets the automatic state tournament bid at the end of October. Each of these teams has lost just once, and each came to a currently undefeated opponent. Expect big hits and plenty of defense inside what should be a spirited Moglia Fieldhouse.

Saint Mark’s (7-0) at Delaware Military (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-0) at Padua (4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (7-2) at Avon Grove Charter (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m. The Spartans head to Newark in a battle between two of the programs that entered this week undefeated. One of the key matchups among several is that between the liberos, Saint Mark’s Taylor Holly and the Patriots’ Francesca Manelski.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Ursuline, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware Military at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter (5-1), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Greenwood (Del.) Mennonite School tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Archmere at Appoquinimink (3-3), 1 p.m.

Field hockey

Monday

Wilmington Charter (5-2) vs. Padua (3-5), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Hodgson (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-4), 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field

Ursuline (2-5) at Odessa (5-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Concord (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (6-1), 3:45 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (2-5) at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Appoquinimink (3-3), 4 p.m.

North Caroline at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Newark Charter (7-0) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

St. Georges (3-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Cross country

Friday

Ursuline and Newark Charter vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Brandywine Creek State Park

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Great American Festival, Wake Med Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.

Soccer

Monday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1-1), 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Glasgow (3-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (0-5) at Aspira (3-2), 4 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-5), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (5-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (6-1-1) at Kingsway (N.J.), 4 p.m.

Friday

Dickinson (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saint Mark’s at Delcastle (7-0-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans continue to test themselves during the regular season with another game against a Division I stalwart. The Spartans took Salesianum to overtime last week, and now they head to Delcastle. The Cougars are the highest-scoring team in Division I at 4.5 goals per contest, while Saint Mark’s has allowed an average of one goal per game.

Saturday

St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) at Salesianum, 5:15 p.m. Two of the top soccer programs in the country square off at Abessinio Stadium in their annual match. The Gray Bees, from Newark, N.J., are at or near the top of the national high school rankings depending on where you look, and they feature the reigning national player of the year in Ransford Gyan. The Sals always play St. Benedict’s tough, particularly in their own house.

Cross country

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian

Friday

St. Elizabeth and Newark Charter vs. Archmere, 3:30 p.m. at Brandywine Creek State Park

Saturday

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Great American Festival, 8 a.m. at Wake Med Park, Cary, N.C.

Football

Friday

Archmere (1-3) at Delaware Military (2-2), 7 p.m. The Auks have played a tough schedule, and they’ll have another challenge under the lights at Fusco Memorial Stadium. DMA features quarterback Odell Teel and running back Ed Emmens, while the Auks have gotten lots of offense from running backs P.J. Blessington and Cole Fenice.

Cape Henlopen (3-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 7 p.m. The Spartans welcome the Vikings to the Graveyard, where they hope to bury Cape’s winning ambitions. Maurki James is the key to the Vikings’ offense, which puts the spotlight on the Spartans’ interior defensive linemen, including Aidan Zellman and Jake O’Donoghue.

St. Georges (2-2) at Salesianum (3-1), 7:30 p.m. The Sals will have to put their first loss behind them as a dangerous St. Georges team visits Abessinio Stadium. Tim Whichard fired two long touchdown passes in a comeback win over William Penn last week. The Sals’ offense has centered around the multi-talented B.J. Alleyne.

Saturday

Milford (3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-2), noon at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings’ offense has been cooking the past few games, but their opponent this week is a member of Class 2A, so that represents a step up. Milford pitched a shutout this past weekend, their second of the season. St. E’s will need the offense, behind freshman quarterback Cole Andrews, to be at the top of its game.