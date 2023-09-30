Dover High School running game, stiff defense leads to football win over Salesianum School: Photo gallery

DOVER — Dover ran for more than 300 yards, and its defense came up with big plays over and over, as the Senators defeated Salesianum, 27-16, in a battle of unbeaten teams in the state capital.

The Sals’ first offensive series was, in a nutshell, a microcosm of things to come on the damp night. Lukas Ryan had returned a punt to the Senators’ 35 yard line, but the Dover defense limited Salesianum’s ground game, and an incomplete on fourth down turned the ball back over to the Senators.

They were able to get to the end zone once in the first half. Sallies took over at their own 45 with 1:30 left in the first quarter, and the first two plays cost them two yards. Running back B.J. Alleyne lined up in the shotgun, and he lofted a pass over the middle to Ben Anton. Anton caught the ball in stride several yards ahead of the nearest defender.

Dover, ranked second in the state by Delaware Live Sports, took over at its own 32 with 17.6 seconds left in the first, but they wouldn’t even need that much time to equalize. Quarterback Nahseem Cosme ran for eight yards on first down, and Jakwon Kilby did the rest, brushing off a few tacklers before sprinting up the middle for a 60-yard score with 2.3 seconds left on the clock.

A good kickoff return set No. 3 Salesianum up at the Senators’ 45, but Dover got it back with an interception on first down. Kilby ran the ball on the final four of the six-play, 56-yard drive, taking a direct snap five yards up the gut for his second touchdown in fewer than two minutes.

The Sals had three more chances to score in the half, but all three drives resulted in turnovers on downs. A penalty negated a touchdown run during one of those drives. Defensively, however, Salesianum was able to stymie the Senators, forcing two punts.

Sals quarterback Ryan Stoehr appeared to have scored midway through the third on a 14-yard scramble, but another holding penalty wiped that out. Colin Maradik’s field goal cut the Dover lead to 14-10.

The Salesianum defense forced the Senators to a three and out, giving the offense the ball at the Senators’ 33 with 2:47 to go in the third. But, on fourth and less than a yard, Senators defensive end Ryan Perkins stopped a Sals runner for a loss.

Dover took advantage of the opportunity. Cosme opened the next drive with a 48-yard run down the right sideline, reaching the Sals’ 36. Five rushes later, John Parker picked up the final eight yards, making the score 21-10 on the first play of the final quarter.

The Dover defense again gave the offense the ball quickly, and the Senators took advantage. Kilby ran for eight yards before Cosme bounced to the right sideline on the next play for a 40-yard touchdown. The Sals blocked the extra point, but the lead was 17.

Stoehr scrambled 12 yards for a Sals touchdown with 6:52 to go, but the Senators were able to keep them from getting any closer.

Dover (4-0) visits William Penn on Oct. 7 at noon. The Sals (3-1) host St. Georges on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.