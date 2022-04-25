High school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington get ready for seasons’ stretch runs

After a lighter schedule the week after Easter, high school teams start the second half of their spring seasons with a bang. A light Monday slate gives way to much more action the rest of the week, with a compelling matchup across the sports spectrum each day.

Fans will have to wait until the end of the week for a much-hyped softball battle between two of the state’s top teams, but they can see a possible soccer state tournament preview on Wednesday evening.

Soccer

Monday

Red Lion (4-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-5), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (5-2) at Appoquinimink (4-2-1), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Newark Charter (3-3-1) at Ursuline (2-4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (6-1-1) at Caravel (8-0), 6:15 p.m. Two of the top teams in the state meet in the early evening as the Auks try to hand the Buccaneers their first loss. These teams have not met since 2019, a 1-0 Caravel win, after last year’s scheduled game was postponed. Three Auks seniors were members of that team.

Thursday

Delmarva Christian (3-3-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Sanford (6-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (2-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Softball

Monday

MOT Charter (3-4) vs. Ursuline (4-2), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

William Penn (5-3) vs. Padua (3-6), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Tuesday

Christiana (5-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth (0-8) at Archmere (5-4), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (7-3) at Gloucester County (N.J.) Institute of Technology, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Conrad (7-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Brandywine (6-1), 4 p.m.

Padua at Milford (5-5), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (4-5) at Archmere, noon

Delaware Military (7-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m. The Seahawks travel to Saint Mark’s for a battle of softball contenders. DMA has not had any problems scoring runs this season, but they will face one of the state’s toughest pitchers in Ryleigh Thomas. The Spartans gave top-ranked Appoquinimink a run in their previous game, hitting a couple of home runs.

Tennis

Tuesday

Padua (4-1) at Wilmington Charter (3-3), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere (6-1) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (3-4) vs. Newark Charter (2-4), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Smyrna (4-3) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Delaware Military (2-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Tatnall (1-5), 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Concord (2-5), 3:30 p.m.

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Odessa (2-5), noon

Lacrosse

Monday

Ursuline (3-3) at Saint Mark’s (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (2-2) at Polytech (4-3), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua at Tatnall (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (5-2), 4 p.m.

Delaware Military (2-4) at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Caesar Rodney (6-3), 4 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline vs. Ursuline (Mo.), 3:30 p.m. at the Ursuline School (N.Y.). Part of the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament.

Archmere (6-2) at Worcester Prep (Md.), 4:30 p.m. at DE Turf, Frederica.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-0), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Ursuline (N.Y.), 10 a.m.

Middletown (3-6) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Mercy (Md.) at Saint Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

Padua at Wilmington Charter (5-3), 3:30 p.m.