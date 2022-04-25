High school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington get ready for seasons’ stretch runs

After a lighter schedule the week after Easter, high school teams start the second half of their spring seasons with a bang. A light Monday slate gives way to much more action the rest of the week, with a compelling matchup across the sports spectrum each day.
Fans will have to wait until the end of the week for a much-hyped softball battle between two of the state’s top teams, but they can see a possible soccer state tournament preview on Wednesday evening.
Soccer
Monday
Red Lion (4-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-5), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (5-2) at Appoquinimink (4-2-1), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Newark Charter (3-3-1) at Ursuline (2-4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (6-1-1) at Caravel (8-0), 6:15 p.m. Two of the top teams in the state meet in the early evening as the Auks try to hand the Buccaneers their first loss. These teams have not met since 2019, a 1-0 Caravel win, after last year’s scheduled game was postponed. Three Auks seniors were members of that team.
Thursday
Delmarva Christian (3-3-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Sanford (6-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
A.I. DuPont (2-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Softball
MOT Charter (3-4) vs. Ursuline (4-2), 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
William Penn (5-3) vs. Padua (3-6), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Tuesday
Christiana (5-2) vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Talleyville Girls Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth (0-8) at Archmere (5-4), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (7-3) at Gloucester County (N.J.) Institute of Technology, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Conrad (7-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (5-5), 3:45 p.m.
Padua at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at Brandywine (6-1), 4 p.m.
Padua at Milford (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Cape Henlopen (4-5) at Archmere, noon
Delaware Military (7-1) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m. The Seahawks travel to Saint Mark’s for a battle of softball contenders. DMA has not had any problems scoring runs this season, but they will face one of the state’s toughest pitchers in Ryleigh Thomas. The Spartans gave top-ranked Appoquinimink a run in their previous game, hitting a couple of home runs.
Tennis
Tuesday
Padua (4-1) at Wilmington Charter (3-3), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (6-1) vs. Ursuline (5-1), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Wednesday
Saint Mark’s (3-4) vs. Newark Charter (2-4), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-3) at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Smyrna (4-3) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts
Delaware Military (2-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline at Tatnall (1-5), 4 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Concord (2-5), 3:30 p.m.
Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Odessa (2-5), noon
Lacrosse
Monday
Ursuline (3-3) at Saint Mark’s (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (2-2) at Polytech (4-3), 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua at Tatnall (4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Friends (5-2), 4 p.m.
Delaware Military (2-4) at Ursuline, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Caesar Rodney (6-3), 4 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline vs. Ursuline (Mo.), 3:30 p.m. at the Ursuline School (N.Y.). Part of the Sisters Lacrosse Tournament.
Archmere (6-2) at Worcester Prep (Md.), 4:30 p.m. at DE Turf, Frederica.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-0), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Ursuline (N.Y.), 10 a.m.
Middletown (3-6) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Mercy (Md.) at Saint Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.
Padua at Wilmington Charter (5-3), 3:30 p.m.