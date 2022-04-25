Meetings between baseball powers highlights boys high school spring sports schedule in Diocese of Wilmington

Boys spring high school sports teams are getting ready for the second halves of their seasons, and Thursday could be one of those days you’ll want to mark on your calendar. Two baseball games that day involving four of the top six teams in the state are on the schedule.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of intriguing action. Archmere welcomes a worthy foe to its Claymont campus, and Salesianum continues its prominent national schedule. And in volleyball, the last two undefeated teams take to the court on Tuesday.

Baseball

Monday

St. Elizabeth (5-5) at Archmere (6-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Chapelgate Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Sanford (4-4), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Tatnall (3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Conrad (8-2) at Salesianum (8-2), 4 p.m. The veteran Red Wolves travel to Salesianum for a meeting between two teams ranked in Delaware Live’s top 5. The Sals are coming off a thrilling walkoff win against Middletown, while Conrad suffered just its second loss of the season on Sunday at Saint Mark’s.

Delaware Military (9-2) at Saint Mark’s (9-2), 4 p.m. Meanwhile, two more heavyweights will take the field simultaneously at Saint Mark’s, with both ranked in the top six in Delaware. The Seahawks rallied for a walkoff win against the Spartans last season, eventually reaching the state championship game. No doubt that day will provide motivation for the veteran Spartans.

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Sussex Central (6-3), 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth at William Penn (4-5), 11 a.m.

Unionville (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Appoquinimink (4-2) at Archmere (5-1), 4 p.m. The Auks welcome the Jaguars to Claymont. Archmere has been solid all season and no doubt will be looking forward to playing at home for the first time since March 31 and the last time until May 7. Expect lots of offense from two high-scoring teams.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-6) at Park, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

IMG Academy (Fla.) at Salesianum (8-0), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Friends School of Baltimore at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere vs. Worcester Prep (Md.), 4:30 p.m. at DE Turf, Frederica

Saturday

Delmar (3-6) at Salesianum, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-5) at St. Andrew’s (4-4), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (1-7) at Conrad (5-4), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (10-0) at Delaware Military (9-0), 5 p.m. Only one of these teams can be the last remaining unbeaten after a battle at the dome. Both the Sals and the Seahawks have mowed through opponents this year, with each dropping a paltry three games.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at MOT Charter (0-7), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

Salesianum (1-6) at Sanford (0-6), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. John’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware Military (1-2) at Archmere (7-0), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Smyrna (4-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Glenelg at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Odessa (1-5) at Archmere, 10 a.m.