It’s a wet start to the week for Catholic girls high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington

The last full week of high school athletics before Easter brings a bunch of compelling games for the girls’ sports teams, but for the third straight week, Monday arrived with rain. That pushes most of the action to later this week, although there were still a few games on turf remaining on the schedule as of noon.

In lacrosse, Archmere has a big Diamond State Athletic Conference battle with Wilmington Charter set for Thursday in Claymont. Ursuline will be traveling to the Ursuline Sisters Weekend event, and Padua has a busy slate beginning Tuesday at Sanford.

Two soccer games highlight the Monday schedule. There are games every day through Friday, including Padua hosting undefeated Wilmington Charter under the lights at Abessinio Stadium on Tuesday.

It’s always a good idea to check to make sure any game is still on before heading out. Admission and other policies vary by location.

Softball

Tuesday, April 8

Delmarva Christian (1-2) vs. Padua (3-2), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Archmere (3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-1), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Thursday, April 10

Ursuline (3-0) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

MOT Charter (1-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Canby Park

Brandywine (3-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Brandywine vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 8

Archmere (5-1) at Saint Mark’s (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (1-3) at Wilmington Friends (4-0), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (2-3) at Sanford (3-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-4) at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Wilmington Charter (3-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Force visit the Auks for an important DSAC matchup. These two, along with Delaware Military, are the main contenders, and a win today gives the victor a leg up in the conference title chase. Charter, whose wins have been on the lower-scoring side, will have to deal with Archmere’s high-octane offense.

Padua at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Ursuline at Ursuline Sisters Weekend tournament, New Rochelle, N.Y.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Ursuline at Ursuline Sisters Weekend tournament, New Rochelle, N.Y.

Tower Hill (2-0) vs. Padua, 11 a.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Soccer

Monday, April 7

Delaware Military (0-3) vs. Ursuline (2-2), 4 p.m. at Delaware Military

Archmere (2-2) at Middletown (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

Wilmington Friends at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-0) vs. Padua (2-3), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Pandas have won two straight after dropping three one-goal games to open the season. They have relied on defense and goalkeeping thus far, which will be key against the Force, who score more than five times an outing.

Wednesday, April 9

Conrad (4-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Conrad has given up just three goals in five games and is pumping in nearly five goals each time out. The Auks will be coming off three straight games against Division I contenders. Defensively, they entered this week allowing an average of just one goal per game.

Caravel (4-0) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Smyrna (0-3) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Delaware Football Club, Hockessin

Friday, April 11

Archmere at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Monday, April 7

Saint Mark’s (0-2) at Wilmington Friends (1-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

Delaware Military (0-1) at Archmere (6-0), 4 p.m.

Padua (3-1) at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Padua at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Tatnall (0-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (0-4), 3:30 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Tower Hill (0-0), 4 p.m.

Track

Thursday, April 10

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at Charter Mini Meet, 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter

Friday, April 11

Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Fords Track Classic, Haverford (Pa.) School

Saturday, April 12

St. Elizabeth at Caravel Invitational, 8 a.m. at Caravel Academy