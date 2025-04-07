A busy week on the diamond stands out in Catholic boys high school sports in Dicoese of Wilmington

The week begins indoors for the boys, as rain has wiped out Monday’s outdoor schedule. All three of the boys’ volleyball programs in Catholic schools are in action, led by a showdown between Archmere and Christiana.
Baseball and the other sports hope to be back in action on Tuesday. There are a couple of enticing baseball games set for Tuesday, beginning a busy stretch on the diamond.
It’s a good idea to make sure your games are still on the schedule if the weather is iffy. Also, ticket and other policies vary by school and location.
Baseball
Tuesday, April 8
Archmere (2-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park
Newark Charter (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (4-0), 4 p.m. The Spartans embark on a busy stretch of games, weather permitting. Saint Mark’s begins with Newark Charter, a team that has either won with lots of offense or been shut out. The Spartans are coming off an extra-inning win over Appoquinimink.
Salisbury Christian vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (0-6), 5:30 p.m. at Chesapeake College
St. Georges (3-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 6 p.m. St. Georges visits Fusco Field for the first time and brings an undefeated record with them. The Hawks have not had much trouble scoring runs, and the Sals didn’t until their last game. Thanks to two postponements, Salesianum is now in the middle of a seven-game homestand to open the season.
Wednesday, April 9
Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
St. Elizabeth at MOT Charter (1-4), 3:30 p.m.
Delaware Military (3-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 11
Ss. Peter and Paul at Jemicy, 3:30 p.m.
Delmar (2-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Indian River (5-1) at Salesianum, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
Sussex Central (3-1) at Salesianum, noon
Hodgson (0-3) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 8
Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-6), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 9
Salesianum (3-1) at Archmere (5-0), 4 p.m. Archmere has two games against the state’s elite this week, beginning with the Sals. The Auks would love nothing more than to play David against Salesianum’s Goliath; they should have a nice home crowd out watching this one.
Thursday, April 10
Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, April 11
Tatnall (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Archmere at Appoquinimink (3-0), 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday, April 7
Saint Mark’s (1-5) at Appoquinimink (5-0), 4 p.m.
Christiana (5-1) at Archmere (5-1), 4 p.m. The Auks continue to build their boys program, and they’ll look to win their sixth straight against the visiting Vikings. Logan Bustard and Mason Ganfield lead the Archmere attack, with Aidan Frenck setting them up. Rain will not be an issue inside Mogila Fieldhouse.
Salesianum (6-2) at Delcastle (3-2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 9
MOT Charter (0-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Odyssey (1-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Dickinson (1-3) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
Archmere at Wilmington Charter (5-1), 4 p.m.
Friday, April 11
LaSalle College (Pa.) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Middletown (4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 5:15 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday, April 8
Wilmington Friends (2-2) at Salesianum, 3:45 p.m.
Delaware Military (0-2) at Archmere (6-0), 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 9
Salesianum (1-1) at Caesar Rodney (4-2), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 10
Archmere at Tatnall (0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 11
Tower Hill (2-0) at Salesianum, 3:45 p.m.
Track
Thursday, April 10
Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Charter Mini Meet, 3:30 p.m. at Wilmington Charter
Friday, April 11
Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Fords Track Classic, Haverford (Pa.) High School
Saturday, April 12
St. Elizabeth at Caravel Invitational, 8 a.m.