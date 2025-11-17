Late goal, later save help Saint Mark’s High School win DIAA soccer state championship: Photo gallery

DOVER – Saint Mark’s and Sussex Academy battled back and forth for 65 minutes in the DIAA Division II soccer championship on Nov. 15, with few scoring opportunities presenting themselves. Then, in that 65th minute, the Spartans were awarded a free kick, with a state championship potentially on the line.

Scott McDermott lined up around 30 yards from Sussex Academy goalkeeper Benjamin Figueroa-Morales, close to the Saint Mark’s bench. His kick was not struck very hard, but this shot was more about placement. The ball disappeared among a group of players from both teams and bounced softly into the right side of the net. That turned out to be the only goal of the afternoon at Dover High School, and the Spartans celebrated their first soccer state championship since 2001 and 12th overall. It also was the 39th anniversary of Saint Mark’s first-ever soccer state championship win.

McDermott said he wanted Figueroa-Morales to have a hard time finding the ball.

“I was just trying to put it in a good area,” he said. “I tried to place it to the back post, and I knew that if no one was going to touch it, it was going to be tough to handle, and it went in.”

Spartans coach Dan Swasey said Saint Mark’s wanted as much interference in front of the keeper as possible.

“We had a bunch of guys we tried to run through. They had a couple guys,” Swasey said. “We knew the goalie was younger and hasn’t been here. It’s his first championship, so we wanted to get as much traffic in the goalmouth as possible throughout the game. On that play, it worked. There wasn’t too much pace, but it was placed perfectly.”

Saint Mark’s still had some work to do following the goal against the Seahawks, the two-time defending champions. Sussex Academy, with time running short, turned up the pressure and earned several free kicks and a few corner kicks in the last 15 minutes. One of those nearly tied the game.

With under a minute to go, the Seahawks played the ball to the right of Spartans keeper Tom Swasey. The ball was headed over Swasey’s head toward the net, but McDermott was marking the post and knocked the attempt out of harm’s way.

“I was just there to clear it out. Glad to do my role,” said McDermott, a sophomore.

Spartans coach Dan Swasey said his players have practiced for that situation all season.

“That’s why you practice it. It’s them putting everything on the line. Scotty’s an offensive player, but to save a last-second goal is something any member of this team would do,” Swasey said.

To get their elusive title against Sussex Academy meant a lot, Swasey said. The Seahawks defeated the Spartans two seasons ago in the championship game in penalty kicks, then again last season in the quarterfinals in overtime. They have become an elite program, he said.

“They have been the gold standard the past two or three years. You’ve got to beat them. We always felt we were right there. To bust through today was impressive for (the Spartans). They earned it because they put in the work all year,” Swasey said.

McDermott and the players lingered on the turf at Dover High School savoring their title.

“I feel so good,” McDermott said. “All the work that me and my team have put in really paid off. This is a great group of kids. I’m glad to be part of this group.”

Swasey wore a wide smile as he savored his first championship as the boys’ coach; he earned one in 2022 with the girls. He said it was particularly gratifying to win with his son in goal. Dan Swasey said Tom had been on the Spartans’ sidelines for years when the championship quest came up a bit short.

“He’s been on the sidelines since he was 2 years old,” Dan Swasey said. “To finally get one, and to have him be part of it, is huge. The amount of time he has left this field crying, to finally get one with him is special.”

Tom Swasey was happy to share an embrace with his father as the two helped bring a trophy back to Pike Creek.

“I’ve been watching every Saint Mark’s game since I was a little kid,” he said. “I know it means a lot to him. Since he came in, he hasn’t won (a championship).”

Tom Swasey said it felt even better to win the championship this season because the Saint Mark’s community is grieving the loss of former athletic director Matt Smith, who died in September. Dan Swasey and Smith were close friends.

“It just means a little something extra for him,” Tom Swasey said.

Photos by Don Blake.