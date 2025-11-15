Saint Mark’s battles before falling in DIAA football to Howard High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Saint Mark’s entered its DIAA Class 2A football tournament game against Howard as a solid underdog. The undefeated Wildcats, seeded second, blazed through the regular season scoring more than 44 points per game while allowing fewer than six.

Still, after a 28-yard field goal by Matteo Bracalenti, the No. 7 Spartans were within six points with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the game. Howard, however, moved the ball downfield quickly and scored the insurance touchdown, securing a 24-10 win on Nov. 14 at Abessinio Stadium. Saint Mark’s, in its first season under coach Bill DiNardo, finished with a 5-6 record and its first postseason appearance since 2022.

The Spartans came ready to prove the doubters wrong. They forced the Wildcats to punt on the opening possession, then struck quickly on offense. On third down and seven from their own 15, quarterback Terron Tippens hit receiver Bobby Groves in stride over the middle, and Groves covered the rest of the real estate for a 7-0 lead with 5:54 left in the first.

Howard needed exactly one play to take the lead. Quarterback Jameson Bryant and receiver Suhayl Benson connected for an 80-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 8-7.

Both teams had chances in the first half, but neither could get on the scoreboard again. Saint Mark’s missed a field goal, while Howard drove to the Spartans’ 3 before losing the ball on a fumble.

The Wildcats added to their lead on their first possession of second half after forcing the Spartans to punt. Starting at their own 28, Howard used a few big runs by Maddrey to get the ball down to the Saint Mark’s 2. Bryant powered over the goal line on a keeper to extend the lead to 16-7 after another successful conversion with 5:59 to go in the third.

The Spartans forced a Wildcats punt later in the third, taking over at Howard’s 36-yard line with 1:55 to go in the quarter. Tippens picked up five yards on first down, and Elijah Burke bulled his way to the 24 on the next play. The drive stalled, however, and Bracalenti’s field goal cut the deficit to six.

Howard, however, added the insurance touchdown on a eight-play, 80-yard drive immediately thereafter. Bryant got things going with a 13-yard rush, and the Wildcats marched downfield. Maddrey finished the drive with a touchdown from a yard out with 6:03 remaining, and he added the two-point conversion.

The Spartans reached the Wildcats’ 1 late in the fourth, but Howard was able to stuff Tippens on fourth down to seal the victory.

Howard improved to 11-0 and will meet the winner of No. 6 Laurel and No. 3 Red Lion on a date and time to be announced.

Photos by Mike Lang.