Late goal lifts Saint Mark’s High School past Newark Charter High School in boys soccer: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN – There’s a reason why athletic teams play to the final whistle. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get the job done.

Saint Mark’s scored twice in the final minutes, including once in stoppage time, to take a 2-1 win in boys soccer on Sept. 17. The game-winner, scored by Declan O’Connor, came about 30 seconds before the final three-part whistle ended the free-wheeling, entertaining affair.

The Patriots and Spartans played a scoreless first half, but not because of a lack of trying. Goalkeepers Israel Muchiri of Newark Charter and Saint Mark’s Tom Swasey were busy stopping free kicks of various distances, and both teams came close during regular play as well.

The Spartans came out with renewed energy in the second half and went right to work trying to score the game’s first goal. Two minutes into the half, a free kick from a sharp angle to the left of Muchiri was headed off the crossbar, and the loose ball was chipped over the net. A Saint Mark’s crossing pass was cleared a minute later, and the Patriots responded with a shot just wide at the other end.

The teams raced up and down the field, getting opportunities, but they were unable to break the scoreless tie. Finally, in the 58th minute, Newark Charter broke through. The Patriots turned a steal into a goal when Jesse Price dribbled up the middle and into the 18-yard box before sending a shot to Swasey’s left that the keeper got a piece of with his glove on its way into the net.

Newark Charter rode that momentum for several minutes, but the Spartans kept battling. That paid on in the 74th minute. Connor Wrinn moved into the 18-yard box to the right of Muchiri when he was taken down, drawing a foul. Gabe Arick (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) stepped up to take the penalty kick, and he sent into the far left side of the net to level the score.

Based on the frenetic pace of play, it appeared that neither team wanted to stick around for overtime on the drizzly day. In the final two minutes, the Spartans sent another shot off the crossbar, and the ensuing corner kick was shot wide. The Spartans rung another shot off the left post.

Finally, Saint Mark’s earned a free kick from about 40 yards out, and they capitalized. Arick sent the ball into the box, where O’Connor (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) got his head on the ball just in front of the leaping Muchiri. The ball took one bounce and crossed the goal line. Branden Kemp dove head-first into the ball to make sure it was in, but O’Connor had gotten enough to do the job.

Saint Mark’s (4-1) hosts St. Elizabeth on Friday at 4 p.m. Newark Charter (1-2) visits St. Andrew’s on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.