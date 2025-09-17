National Day of Remembrance draws pro-life community to Dover and other sites: Photo gallery

DOVER — Holy Cross Cemetery in Dover hosted the National Day of Remembrance on Sept. 13. Approximately 25 people attended on a warm, sunny morning. It was the ninth annual ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The event featured Father Wilson Paulose, associate pastor of Holy Cross Church, and Pastor John Riley from First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna. They offered prayers and comfort, and they shared personal stories of how abortion and the culture affected their lives.

The names of 13 aborted children, which were submitted by friends of family, were called out. As a red carnation was placed in a vase, a second arrangement of flowers was presented for all other aborted babies. The memorial headstone at Holy Cross Cemetery was erected years ago by an Eagle Scout so that anyone experiencing the pain of abortion would have a place to mourn.

The National Day of Remembrance was hosted this year at several sites, including Wilmington, Lewes, Dagsboro and Elkton, Md., in addition to Dover.