Late rally not enough for Saint Mark’s girls basketball as Conrad takes win: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s girls basketball team put up a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, but the Spartans could not make up the 10-point deficit they faced after three quarters in a 37-33 loss to Conrad on Dec. 21.

The Red Wolves pounded the ball inside over and over again in the first quarter, getting eight points from freshman forward Eva Walker as they opened up a five-point lead after one. Conrad’s lone bucket from outside the paint in the first was a three-point shot by Erin Glanz.

Those two continued their scoring in the second quarter. The Red Wolves used their height to great advantage, feeding Walker and finding Glanz for drives to the hoop. They scored all of Conrad’s 23 first-half points.

The Spartans, meanwhile, struggled from the field in the first half. Shots just would not fall as the Red Wolves jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Sophia Messick got untracked late in the quarter and scored six of the Spartans’ eight in the stanza.

Conrad started the second on a 10-0 run, extending the lead to 23-8, before Messick drained a three-pointer. Lauren McDonald followed with a triple of her own as the Conrad offense cooled off in the latter stages of the second. The Red Wolves led at the half, 23-14.

Messick opened the final quarter with her second three-ball of the night, but the Red Wolves were able to keep the Spartans from going on any kind of run. A field goal from Kate Lennon was the final score of the night and the closest Saint Mark’s had been since late in the first quarter.

Walker finished with 18 to lead the Red Wolves, while Glanz also reached double figures with 10. Conrad improved to 4-1 and hosts Appoquinimink on Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m.

For the Spartans, Messick led the way with 18. McDonald added eight. Saint Mark’s (5-2) will meet Newark Charter on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Diamond State Classic at the Tatnall School.

All photos by Mike Lang.