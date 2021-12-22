Middletown holds off Saint Mark’s in Spartans boys basketball home debut: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Middletown placed four players in double figures, and the Cavaliers’ defense had a stellar night in a 57-51 victory at Saint Mark’s on Dec. 21. It was the first victory in three tries for the Cavaliers, and the Spartans’ first loss after four wins.

The balanced effort was evident all night for the Cavs, as at least four players scored in each quarter. The game got off to a slow start in terms of scoring as defense and turnovers, combined with some shooting woes, were the story in the beginning. Jaiden McGhee scored in transition 31 seconds into the game for Middletown, but that was the only bucket for the next three and a half minutes. Jabri White hit a mid-range jumper to get the Spartans on the board with 3:50 to go.

Evan Sparks was one of five Cavaliers to score in the first and the only one with more than two points; he had four, including two on a jam after a Middletown steal. The Cavs led, 10-8, after one.

The offenses found their way in the second. Each team scored 16 points as the pace remained fast and the shooting followed suit. Middletown opened up with four straight to open the quarter before Prince DeWitt found Donovan Artis underneath for the Spartans’ initial basket of the second, but Ty’renne Hynson answered quickly with a three to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 17-10.

White took a pass from Gavin Marks for the first of his three field goals in the second, and the Spartans turned up the defensive pressure to slow down the Middletown assault until Sparks drained a long three-pointer four minutes into the second to make it 20-14. Field goals by James Baffone and White brought Saint Mark’s to within a pair at 20-18.

The Spartans would tie the game at 24 on a three from Chad Dohl, and the Spartans had the ball with 4.6 seconds remaining in the half. A turnover and foul, however, with just .08 left on the clock led to two free throws for McGhee and a Cavs halftime lead.

The Cavaliers pulled away a bit in the third after the Spartans hung close well into the quarter. The score was 32-30 Middletown after a shot by Matthew McDonald, but McGhee was able to get one for the Cavs. Sparks was next with a hook shot. The Cavs finally pushed the lead to double figures on a Hynson three, and the Spartans took a timeout.

Fouls piled up for the Cavaliers, but the Spartans could not take advantage of their free throw opportunities. They made just three of eight in the third and seven of 17 in the second half.

The Spartans connected on two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, but Middletown kept Saint Mark’s at arm’s length. Donovan Artis hit back-to-back jumpers to open the quarter, and White’s spinning left-hander extended the run to 6-0.

Jaiden Rogers ended that streak with a free throw, and the Cavaliers held on. Amir Cunningham had five points in the fourth, including three of three from the free throw line.

Sparks led the Cavaliers with 13 points. He was joined in double figures by Rogers (11), Hynson (10) and McGhee (10). Middletown (1-2) will play Dec. 28 at 6:45 p.m. at the Governor’s Challenge at Wicomico (Md.) High School.

White had 17 for the Spartans, while Artis added 10. Saint Mark’s fell to 4-1 and hosts First State Military on Jan. 4 at 3:45 p.m. in the second of six straight home games.

