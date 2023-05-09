Lydia Colasante and Kali Clayton combine for 11 goals as Tatnall School girls lacrosse defeats Archmere Academy: Photo gallery

GREENVILLE — Two seniors honored on May 8 at Tatnall’s girls lacrosse senior day are playing NCAA Division I next season, and they were the two main reasons the Hornets remained undefeated against Delaware competition after a 20-4 victory over Archmere. The setback knocked the Auks from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Lydia Colasante and Kali Clayton combined for 11 goals and all nine of Tatnall’s assists on the afternoon. Colasante, the daughter of former Salesianum soccer standout Cesidio Colasante, will attend Boston College, and Clayton has committed to Hofstra University.

Before the ball got to either of them, however, the Hornets’ success began with the draw. They controlled most on the afternoon, including the opening draw, which paid immediate dividends. Just 29 seconds into the contest, Charlotte Wilkinson scored to give Tatnall a 1-0 lead.

That was the first of four goals in the first five minutes for the Hornets. Clayton scored off an assist from Colasante, and Colasante netted the next two, one on an 8-meter opportunity.

The Auks got on the board with 19:17 to go in the half. A ground ball win led to a possession for Sara Denning in close, and she fired a shot high into the net. That began three minutes of alternating goals, with Denning and Brynn Bastian-Pastore scoring for Archmere, and the Auks trailed, 6-3, at the 16:03 mark.

The Hornets pulled away by scoring the next six goals, three before halftime, the other three after. Auks goalie Ellie DiCarlo made several saves along the way, including a few one-on-one and one early in the second half while the Auks were shorthanded. Marley Brown ended the Hornets’ scoring run at the 17:36 mark when she carried the ball around the back of the net, came out in front and scored just under the crossbar.

Colasante finished with seven goals, and Clayton added four. Wilkinson had a hat trick. Hornets goalie Devon Chipman made seven saves. Tatnall had a 34-16 advantage in shots. The Hornets (12-1) are on the road for their final two games, the next of which is Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at Tower Hill.

DiCarlo had eight saves for the Auks, who are now 13-1. They finish the regular season on Wednesday at Dover at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.

