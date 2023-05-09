Scott Wilson is named new principal at Ss. Peter and Paul High School

EASTON, Md. — Scott Wilson, who has spent the last 16 years at an international baccalaureate school in Virginia, has been appointed the next principal of Ss. Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md., the school board announced this week.

Wilson has held a variety of positions at the Virginia school, which serves grades 7-12. He has been a teacher, coach, coordinator of the school’s Advanced Placement program, team leader of an academically focused professional learning community, and assistant director of activities and athletics. He is part of the school’s administrative leadership team and is responsible for more than 40 after-school extracurricular, co-curricular and athletic programs.

He graduated from the University of Connecticut with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, and he has a master’s from Old Dominion University in educational leadership. He said in a letter to Ss. Peter and Paul faculty and staff that he is excited about joining the community.

“Being immersed in the Catholic faith has allowed me to be who I am today,” he said. “I strive to live Catholic values daily and will impart these values to all in the school community; serving others and being a selfless servant leader is of utmost importance to me.”

Wilson will begin his tenure on July 5.