Mary Barone’s six goals pace Padua in 18-8 lacrosse win over Appoquinimink: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Padua scored nine straight goals covering the end of the first half and well into the second half on the way to an 18-8 win over Appoquinimink in lacrosse on April 29 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Kiera McCormick got the Pandas started on the run that would change the tenor of the game. The Jaguars had scored two straight to cut Padua’s lead to 8-5, but McCormick took a pass from behind the net, deked and tucked the ball past Appo keeper Megan Traver. Tatum Williams connected before halftime on a free-position opportunity, and the Pandas took a five-goal advantage into the break.

Traver made a save to open the second half, but Delaney Witherell did not miss on the Pandas’ next opportunity, scooping one into the back of the net. A few minutes later, Traver had an outlet pass intercepted, and the Pandas’ Grace Cassidy took a pass and scored from a sharp angle to make it 12-5.

The defense picked up for both teams after that, and for several minutes there was no scoring. That changed when Mary Barone connected on a free-position shot. Barone made it a double as Witherell won the ensuing faceoff and fed Barone, who emerged from behind the net to knock another shot home.

Faceoff control was a key throughout the game, and it paid off again immediately after Barone’s goal. Witherell won another one, and this time she found Allison Barkasy, who made it 15-5. Shannon Salerni and Witherell each added goals to end the run.

The Jaguars kicked it into gear later in the half. They scored three times in a two-minute span to close the gap, but Aesha Patel wrapped up the scoring for the afternoon for the Pandas, getting hers in the final minute.

Barone finished with six goals, while Cassidy and Witherell each had three. Padua had a 29-16 shot advantage. Goalkeeper Abigail Johnson had eight saves. The Pandas (2-5) battle Ursuline on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium.

For the Jaguars, Rachel Thomas led the way with four goals, and Traver had 10 saves. Appo is now 2-6 and hosts Newark at 1 p.m. Saturday.

All photos by Mike Lang.