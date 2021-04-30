Tatnall remains undefeated in lacrosse after high-scoring win over Ursuline: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The fourth-ranked Tatnall Hornets went on a four-goal run late in the second half to defeat No. 5 Ursuline, 14-11, in a lacrosse showdown at Serviam Field on April 29.

The Hornets fell behind early as Lexi Goff scored off a free position. The Hornets answered with a pair of goals as Kali Clayton and Lydia Colasante scored.

The Raiders got the next three, but then the Hornets would go on an impressive run. They scored five straight, with Clayton and Colasante contributing on three of those goals. The Raiders responded with two goals by Goff in the final minute to cut it to 7-6 at the half.

As in the first half, the Raiders found the net in the opening minute of the second to tie it at 7. But Tatnall’s Teryn Singer notched a pair to give restore the lead at 9-7. The Raiders, however, came right back, tallying the next three and taking their first lead since it was 4-3 early in the first half.

But the four-goal run was awaiting. The Hornets, led by Singer and Clayton, went back on top, 13-10, with three minutes left.

Singer led the Hornets with five goals, while Clayton added four goals and two assists. Tatnall outshot Ursuline, 28-21, and Carly McKenry made six saves. They improved to 9-0 and travel to Brandywine on Saturday for an 11 a.m. faceoff.

The Raiders got six goals from Goff and fell to 5-2. Amelia Cradler stopped nine shots. They will play Padua on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at Abessinio Stadium.

All photos by Jason Winchell.