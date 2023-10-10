Meeting of volleyball unbeatens highlights week of Catholic school action in Diocese of Wilmington

Girls

Volleyball

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-7) at MOT Charter (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (9-0) at Smyrna (9-0), 6 p.m. The teams enter this match as the last two remaining unbeatens in the state, with Smyrna ranked first and the Spartans second by Delaware Live. The Eagles ended the Spartans’ long home winning streak last season, and several of those players are back this year. Saint Mark’s back line will need to be at their best in this one.

Archmere (6-3) at Delaware Military (3-6), 6:15 p.m.

Paul VI (N.J.) at Padua (6-4), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-6), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline (8-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Garnet Valley (Pa.) at Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Appoquinimink (5-3) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Conrad (4-4) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Tuesday

Padua (3-7) at Archmere (3-5), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-5) at Ursuline (2-6), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (9-2) at Easton, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-1) at Milford (6-2), 4 p.m. The Spartans have won seven straight and now sit at No. 4 in the Delaware Live Division II rankings, but they will be tested against the other fourth-ranked team, Milford, which is in Division I. The Buccaneers have surrendered just six goals in their six wins, while Saint Mark’s aggressive approach has resulted in plenty of offense.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Delaware Military (5-3), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (6-4), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 5:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Archmere at Newark Charter (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Washington (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Delaware Military at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Cross country

Saturday

Archmere and Padua at Manhattan Invitational, 9 a.m. at Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y.

Soccer

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-1-1) at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

Archmere (3-4) at Tatnall (5-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-7) at Saint Mark’s (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Conestoga (Pa.) at Salesianum (7-2-1), 7:30 p.m. The Sals welcome another powerhouse program to Abessinio Stadium. This time, it’s the Conestoga Pioneers, who are 13-0 and have allowed just four goals all season. Salesianum has played well against top competition, including a loss over the weekend to St. Benedict’s Prep of New Jersey, and has three straight against Delaware foes after this one.

Thursday

Newark Charter (3-2-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (5-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. Don ‘t be fooled by records. Both Caravel and Saint Mark’s — who met in last season’s Division II state championship game — have tested themselves against quality competition. Of the teams’ combined six losses coming into the week, four have come against teams ranked in Division I.

Delaware Military (0-6-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Saturday

Woodbridge (3-3-1) at Archmere, noon

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter, 12:30 p.m.

Newark (4-4) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Cross country

Saturday

Archmere and Salesianum at Manhattan Invitational, 9 a.m. at Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y.

Football

Friday

Appoquinimink (3-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-2), 7 p.m. The Spartans play the third of four straight at the Graveyard, and they’ll be trying to rebound from a tough setback last week and set the tone heading into a tough second half of the season. The Jags bring a strong passing game and a never-say-die attitude, having come back from a 30-13 fourth-quarter deficit against Sussex Central last week.

William Penn (3-2) at Salesianum (4-1), 7:30 p.m. The Sals open district play against a dangerous Colonials squad. William Penn has a freshman quarterback in Josiah Everett who has a big arm and receivers to match. The Sals’ offense has multiple weapons; against St. Georges, they scored five rushing touchdowns.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter (4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-3), noon at Abessinio Stadium. This is a key matchup for both the Force and the Vikings. St. Elizabeth has found success in the Andrews-to-Andrews connection, with quarterback Cole finding receiver Gavin. The Charter defense has posted three consecutive shutouts, and Roman Paoli has had great success at quarterback.

Mount Pleasant (2-3) at Archmere (2-3), 2 p.m. The Auks have to be careful to avoid a letdown after a big win at Delaware Military. Mount Pleasant has some weapons, including receiver Marquis Bowman-Robinson. Auks quarterback Miles Kempski has several options at receiver; he threw a touchdown to Gavin Lee for the winning points at DMA.