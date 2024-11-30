Middletown High School completes comeback for DIAA football championship with overtime win vs. Salesianum School: Photo gallery

DOVER — Middletown overcame an 18-point halftime deficit, holding Salesianum scoreless in the second half before scoring in overtime to stun the Sals, 30-27, for the DIAA Class 3A football championship Nov. 29 at Alumni Stadium at Delaware State University.

The Sals and Cavaliers drew a large crowd to Del State on a cold Black Friday evening, and those who braved the elements were treated to one of the most memorable football title games in recent memory. At halftime, however, it appeared that the top-seeded Sals might run away from the No. 3 Cavs.

Saleisanum opened up a 24-6 halftime advantage, which would have been enough points to win all but one of their games this season. The Sals allowed 106 points in 12 total games heading into the championship, fewer than 9 points per.

Middletown took the opening kickoff, and the combination of quarterback Derian Cunningham and receiver Darius Pope went right to work. They connected three times on the opening drive, with Pope breaking a tackle and taking the third pass 60 yards to the Sals’ 9. The drive stalled, however, and Jay Burell intercepted a fourth down pass in the end zone.

Salesianum used its passing attack with great success on its opening drive. Quarterback Brady McBride (St. John the Beloved Parish) found Noah Micks on second down for 44 yards to the Cavaliers’ 42. Odell Teel carried for seven yards, and McBride followed with a keeper to the 23. Teel finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

A Salesianum fumble set the Cavs up at the Sals’ 38 in the final minute of the first. Pope got Middletown on the board with a spectacular leaping catch of a Cunningham pass nine seconds into the second quarter. The extra point was blocked; Middletown did not convert an extra point all night.

The Sals again used the passing game to extend their lead on the ensuing drive. Micks caught a pass for 9 yards, followed by a 21-yard reception by tight end Gavin Toto that set the team up at their own 46. On second and 9, Aiden Lego (St. John the Beloved Parish) took a screen pass down the left side to the Middletown 27. Three plays later, McBride faked a handoff and connected with Vernol Gary down the right side for a 24-yard score.

Salesianum forced a turnover on downs, giving the ball back to its offense with 3:32 remaining in the half. From midfield, McBride sent a short pass to Micks, who turned and found a seam down the left side for a 50-yard touchdown and a 21-6 lead.

The Sals weren’t done. Defensive end R.J. Johnson intercepted a Cavaliers pass off the facemask of defensive back Ya Smith with about a minute to go in the half. Sebastian Hess hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired, and the Sals led, 24-6, at the break.

Salesianum received the second-half kickoff, but they could not get anything going and punted. A long Middletown drive ended inside the Sals’ 5 with another turnover on downs, but the Cavs’ defense forced another quick Sals punt.

Cunningham and the Cavaliers started their next drive on their own 48, and the offense went to the short pass, which worked well, particularly in the second half. Cunningham and Pope connected for a 20-yard gain. John Parker caught a 13-yard pass, followed by B.J. Garrett at the 10. After an incompletion, Cunningham found Garrett in the end zone as the clock expired, pulling the Cavs to within 24-12 as the game entered the fourth.

Middletown opened the final quarter of regulation with a successful onside kick, starting at the Sals’ 43. A personal foul on the Sals gave the Cavaliers a first down at the 23. Hanif Miller finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that cut the Sals’ lead to 6.

A few minutes later, the Cavs’ D.J. Davis intercepted a McBride pass and returned it to the Sals’ 12. Middletown turned to its ground game. Makai Walker covered the first 6 yards on the first play, and 5 on the second. Walker fumbled at the 1, but Pope recovered the ball in the end zone for the tying touchdown.

Salesianum put together its longest drive of the second half at just over three minutes, but it ended with a punt. Neither team could score in regulation, sending the game to overtime. It was the first championship to go to OT since 2015, when Smyrna defeated Salesianum, 32-26.

Each team would get four downs from the 10-yard line, with the game continuing until a winner was determined. It took just one session.

Salesianum could not generate much offense, and Hess hit a 27-yard field goal. The Sals’ Will Christopher knocked down a Cunningham pass on first down, but there was nothing Salesianum could do on a fade to Pope in the left corner of the end zone on the next play, bringing the game and the season to a dramatic end.

Cunningham completed 30 passes in 48 attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Pope caught 12 of them for 123 yards, with two TD receptions and another on the fumble recovery. Middeltown finished the season 11-2, avenging a regular-season loss to the Sals.

For Salesianum, McBride completed 11 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two scores with the one interception. He also led the team with 63 yards rushing on nine carries. Micks had three catches for 60 yards and a score. The Sals ended up 11-2.

Photos courtesy of Ben Fulton.