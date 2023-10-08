Milford High School football powers past St. Elizabeth High School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The St. Elizabeth football team battled against Milford on Oct. 7 at Abessinio Stadium, but the visiting Buccaneers’ running game was too strong in a 48-22 Milford win.

It was the second time this season the Vikings took on a Class 2A team, and Milford is off to a 4-1 start under new coach Jed Bell. Milford started the game with possession, driving 65 yards to the St. E’s 4 before turning the ball over on downs when Jihad Brown made a stop on fourth down.

The Bucs’ second drive, however, lasted just one play. Charles Shorts put his team on top, 6-0, after rumbling 61 yards down the right sideline with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Neysen Legros doubled the lead a minute later when he returned an interception about 30 yards for a touchdown, breaking several tackles along the way.

St. Elizabeth responded. They began a drive at their own 20, and on fourth and 5 picked up a first down on a Milford penalty. Taking advantage of the opportunity, quarterback Cole Andrews lofted a pass to his brother Gavin on second down, and the 70-yard catch and run, along with a two-point conversion, pulled St. E’s to within four.

It took Milford just three plays to extend their lead to 10. Gregory Lockett finished a 49-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run with five seconds left in the first.

Shorts scored for the second time on the Buccaneers’ first possession of the second quarter, but the Andrews brothers hooked up again later in the quarter. This time, Gavin got free from a Milford defender on the 5, caught a pass from Cole, and went into the end zone. Another successful two-point add-on made the score 26-16 Milford with 5:55 let in the half.

The Bucs got those eight points back, however, just before halftime. Shorts rumbled up the middle for six yards, one play after the Bucs had kept the drive alive on a 10-yard pass on fourth down from quarterback John Hudson to Wilderson Alexandre.

Cole Andrews scored the other St. Elizabeth touchdown on a 1-yard keeper in the third.

Milford improved to 4-1 and will visit Woodbridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Vikings (2-3) host Wilmington Charter in a Class 1A District 1 battle. The Vikings are 2-0 in district games, while Charter is 3-0 in district and 4-1 overall.

All photos by Mike Lang.