New coach for Ursuline volleyball, but high expectations remain

Ursuline has a new coach for the first time in nearly 40 years, but don’t think expectations to change on Pennsylvania Avenue under Jen Johnson. The 1997 alumna arrives with a track record of success at her previous stops at Newark and Delaware Military Academy, and there’s no reason to believe the Raiders will suffer any kind of dropoff.

Since 2015, the Raiders have reached at least the semifinal round of the state tournament in every season except the last two, when they fell in the second round and the quarterfinals, respectively. They return a host of talented hitters, including Hannah Kelley, Faith Kleitz, Cece DeCaro and Ava Panunto. As usual, opponents can expect the Raiders to play fierce defense and to have to fight for every point.

The schedule is again among the state’s toughest. All but one of Ursuline’s foes reached the state tournament last year, and Paul VI was a New Jersey state champion.

2021 season: 9-8, lost to Wilmington Friends in tournament quarterfinal

Schedule (Home matches in CAPS)

Sept. 9: NEWARK, 7:215 p.m.

Sept. 12: CAPE HENLOPEN, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 17: Indian River, 12:45 p.m.

Sept. 19: Archmere, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: TOWER HILL, 1 p.m.

Sept. 27: SAINT MARK’S, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 29: Padua, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 6: DELAWARE MILITARY, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 11: PAUL VI (N.J.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 18: Wilmington Charter, 5:15 p.m.

Oct 21: Delmarva Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 27: PADUA, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 29: Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.