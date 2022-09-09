Padua volleyball reloads, seeks to continue success on court

The Pandas have a new look at the top this season, as Rainbow Shaw-Giaquinto returns to the head coaching position after the position opened up over the summer. Shaw-Giaquinto is a longtime assistant who was head coach a few seasons ago.

There are changes on the roster as well. Graduation took a toll on Padua’s corps of hitters, as well as their setter, but they return plenty of experience from a deep bench. Senior Cassidy Jester is healthy and will lead the attack, along with Mary Mancini and Aanya Yatavelli. Mandy Quinn gives the Pandas an experienced libero, and they have a tested back line.

The Pandas have been to the last three state championship matches, winning in 2019 with Shaw-Giaquinto at the helm. All three have been against Saint Mark’s. They will have to get through a tough slate of games if they want to make it four straight appearances at the Bob Carpenter Center. Just one of their Delaware foes reached the tournament last season, and the middle of the schedule includes a match against the always-tough Paul VI, which won its own state championship in New Jersey last season.

2021 season: 14-5, lost to Saint Mark’s in state championship

Schedule (Home matches in CAPS)

Sept. 9: ST. ELIZABETH, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 15: ARCHMERE, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: Smyrna, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 29: URSULINE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 6: CARAVEL, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 8: PAUL VI (N.J.), 12:15 p.m.

Oct. 11: GARNET VALLEY (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Oct. 13: Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 15: Delaware Military, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: Tower Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 20: Wilmington Friends, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 25: SAINT MARK’S, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 27: Ursuline, 7:15 p.m.