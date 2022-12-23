Newark takes boys basketball win at Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — A single free throw by Jaden Smith midway through the third quarter began a 12-0 run for Newark that would propel the Yellow Jackets to a 50-35 win at Saint Mark’s on Dec. 22.

The Yellow Jackets consistently went to inside with the ball, and while they didn’t connect on all of their shots, the Spartans struggled from the field all night and could not overcome the third-quarter surge.

Saint Mark’s had spent the latter portion of the second quarter and opening minutes of the third, turning an 18-11 deficit into a 22-18 lead. Chase Wright began that run with a transition layup with Chad Dohl getting the assist, and Matt McDonald hit a three-point shot, with Dohl assisting on that as well. Jorden Jones followed with an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Spartans on top, 19-18, with 29 seconds remaining in the first half.

Wright opened the second half with a triple for the final points of Saint Mark’s streak. Newark trailed, 25-21, after Smith’s free throw, and the Spartans’ shots just stopped falling. The Yellow Jackets took advantage. Khareem Hart scored on a finger roll, and a three-pointer from well beyond the top of the arc by Jahsir Robertson-Hamilton put Newark on top to stay at 26-25.

Wright hit a triple with about three minutes to go in the game to get Saint Mark’s back to within five at 38-33, but the Yellow Jackets closed the game by scoring 12 of the final 14 points.

Hart led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points; a total of 10 players scored. Newark (4-3) is off until Jan. 5, when they travel to Middletown for a 5:15 p.m. start.

Jones had 13, and Wright finished with 11 for Saint Mark’s. The Spartans (3-3) travel to Laurel on Jan. 7 at 1:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.