Notable football games highlight schedule for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

A few things stand out about this week’s high school sports schedules. First is the potential for some very good football games. Saint Mark’s handled Red Lion last season, but two years ago, it was a one-point squeaker. Salesianum will attempt to upend defending 3A state champ Smyrna.

Speaking of the Sals, their soccer team’s annual road trip takes them to Las Vegas, but not before they have a stiff test at Abessinio Stadium.

On the girls’ side, perennial power Cape Henlopen makes its first of two visits to New Castle County this week when they battle Padua. And the volleyball schedule features a few matches between Catholic schools, which are always spirited battles.

As usual, check the status of games at www.websites4sports.com. Ticket policies are available there as well; tickets must be purchased online and ahead of time at several schools.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

Sanford (2-0-1) at Archmere (0-2), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Severn, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Brandywine (1-1), 6 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Salesianum (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Abessinio Stadium hosts another top contender when the Force come knocking. Michael Capretto has four goals in two games for Charter. The Sals need to keep their focus before traveling to Las Vegas for a pair of games.

Thursday

Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park

Salesianum at Faith Lutheran (Nev.), 4 p.m. in Las Vegas

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Cimarron-Memorial (Nev.), 10 a.m. in Las Vegas

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Cross country

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, time TBA

Tuesday

Archmere vs. Caravel and Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisburty School quad meet, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational, Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J.

Archmere at the Oatlands Invitational, 7 a.m. at Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg, Va.

Football

Thursday

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Red Lion (1-1), 7:30 p.m. The Spartans have a short week after outlasting Archmere on Saturday. They’ll face a Lions team that is young but talented, led by sophomore quarterback Evan Budinger. Two of his primary weapons are freshman Mekhi Corbin and senior Giovanni Ramirez.

Friday

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at McKean (0-2), 6 p.m. This Class 1A matchup pits two teams looking for their first win. The Vikings went down to the wire against Indian River, while McKean had a late lead at Mount Pleasant. Two young quarterbacks take center stage: Cole Andrews of St. Elizabeth and Daymon Jones of McKean.

Smyrna (0-2) at Salesianum (2-0), 7:30 p.m. Don’t be fooled by the 0-2 record. Smyrna is one of the most talented teams in Delaware, bringing back plenty from last season’s state championship squad. Both the Eagles and Sals are coming off a bye week. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this one, and early arrival is encouraged.

Saturday

Archmere (1-1) at Newark (1-1), 11 a.m. The Auks will have their hands full with Yellow Jackets quarterback Makeevis Rogers, and Newark will be working hard to avoid a second consecutive home loss. Auks quarterback Miles Kempski has had a considerable amount of success throwing the ball and might feature that part of his game at the Hive.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Padua (2-2) at Odessa, 4 p.m.

William Penn (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

A.I. DuPont (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-1), 3:45 p.m. at A.I. DuPont. St. Elizabeth will be the home team.

Archmere (1-2) at Sanford (1-1), 4 p.m.

John Carroll at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ursuline (0-3) at St. Georges (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Cape Henlopen (3-1) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Delaware Military (0-2) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Camden Catholic at Ursuline (3-0), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (2-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-3), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Padua (1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Ursuline, 6 p.m. The Auks visit the Raiders in a battle of two of the top teams in the state. Archmere’s big hitters will have to try to decipher the Ursuline defense, which is off to a great start this season.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Delmarva Christian (1-2) at Ursuline, 5:15 p.m.

Padua at Caravel (2-1), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

Indian River (1-2) at Padua, 12:30 p.m.

Cross country

Tuesday

Archmere vs. Caravel and Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, time TBA

Saturday

Archmere at the Oatlands Invitational, 7 a.m. at Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg, Va.

Soccer

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0), 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.