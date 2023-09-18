Notable football games highlight schedule for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

A few things stand out about this week’s high school sports schedules. First is the potential for some very good football games. Saint Mark’s handled Red Lion last season, but two years ago, it was a one-point squeaker. Salesianum will attempt to upend defending 3A state champ Smyrna.
Speaking of the Sals, their soccer team’s annual road trip takes them to Las Vegas, but not before they have a stiff test at Abessinio Stadium.
On the girls’ side, perennial power Cape Henlopen makes its first of two visits to New Castle County this week when they battle Padua. And the volleyball schedule features a few matches between Catholic schools, which are always spirited battles.
As usual, check the status of games at www.websites4sports.com. Ticket policies are available there as well; tickets must be purchased online and ahead of time at several schools.
Boys
Soccer
Sanford (2-0-1) at Archmere (0-2), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1) at Severn, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Brandywine (1-1), 6 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (2-0) at Salesianum (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Abessinio Stadium hosts another top contender when the Force come knocking. Michael Capretto has four goals in two games for Charter. The Sals need to keep their focus before traveling to Las Vegas for a pair of games.
Thursday
Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Banning Park
Salesianum at Faith Lutheran (Nev.), 4 p.m. in Las Vegas
Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum at Cimarron-Memorial (Nev.), 10 a.m. in Las Vegas
Saint Mark’s at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Cross country
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, time TBA
Tuesday
Archmere vs. Caravel and Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisburty School quad meet, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational, Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J.
Archmere at the Oatlands Invitational, 7 a.m. at Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg, Va.
Football
Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Red Lion (1-1), 7:30 p.m. The Spartans have a short week after outlasting Archmere on Saturday. They’ll face a Lions team that is young but talented, led by sophomore quarterback Evan Budinger. Two of his primary weapons are freshman Mekhi Corbin and senior Giovanni Ramirez.
Friday
St. Elizabeth (0-2) at McKean (0-2), 6 p.m. This Class 1A matchup pits two teams looking for their first win. The Vikings went down to the wire against Indian River, while McKean had a late lead at Mount Pleasant. Two young quarterbacks take center stage: Cole Andrews of St. Elizabeth and Daymon Jones of McKean.
Smyrna (0-2) at Salesianum (2-0), 7:30 p.m. Don’t be fooled by the 0-2 record. Smyrna is one of the most talented teams in Delaware, bringing back plenty from last season’s state championship squad. Both the Eagles and Sals are coming off a bye week. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this one, and early arrival is encouraged.
Saturday
Archmere (1-1) at Newark (1-1), 11 a.m. The Auks will have their hands full with Yellow Jackets quarterback Makeevis Rogers, and Newark will be working hard to avoid a second consecutive home loss. Auks quarterback Miles Kempski has had a considerable amount of success throwing the ball and might feature that part of his game at the Hive.
Girls
Field hockey
Padua (2-2) at Odessa, 4 p.m.
William Penn (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
A.I. DuPont (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-1), 3:45 p.m. at A.I. DuPont. St. Elizabeth will be the home team.
Archmere (1-2) at Sanford (1-1), 4 p.m.
John Carroll at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-0), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ursuline (0-3) at St. Georges (0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
Cape Henlopen (3-1) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Delaware Military (0-2) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Camden Catholic at Ursuline (3-0), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (2-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-3), 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Padua (1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Archmere at Ursuline, 6 p.m. The Auks visit the Raiders in a battle of two of the top teams in the state. Archmere’s big hitters will have to try to decipher the Ursuline defense, which is off to a great start this season.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 3:30 p.m.
Red Lion (2-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Delmarva Christian (1-2) at Ursuline, 5:15 p.m.
Padua at Caravel (2-1), 6:15 p.m.
Saturday
Indian River (1-2) at Padua, 12:30 p.m.
Cross country
Tuesday
Archmere vs. Caravel and Wilmington Friends, 3:30 p.m. at Bellevue State Park
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Key, time TBA
Saturday
Archmere at the Oatlands Invitational, 7 a.m. at Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg, Va.
Soccer
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0), 4 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.