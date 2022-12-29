Padua falls in first game at Diamond State Classic to Notre Dame de Namur (Pa.): Photo gallery

GREENVILLE — Padua’s basketball team ran into a standout defensive effort on Dec. 28 at the Diamond State Classic, falling behind early in a 59-24 loss to the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur (Pa.) at Tatnall School.

The Pandas, who had not played since Dec. 13, took a 4-3 lead on a layup by Grace Trerotola, but the Irish press would prove to be a tough obstacle. Catie Kelly put the Irish on top with a three-point shot with four and a half minutes to go in the first, and Notre Dame’s defense created numerous offensive opportunities. Whether it was through their press or picking up a steal or rebound, the Irish took full advantage. They hit a few three-point shots in the first quarter as they ended the stanza on a 14-0 run. Abigail Hayes made two free throws in the first minute of the second to end a Padua scoring drought, but Notre Dame kept the offense coming, going more to an inside driving game as it progressed.

Padua’s Lillianna DiMarco hit a jump shot in the middle of the second quarter to provide a spark for the Pandas, who added five more points in the final minute and a half of the first half.

Kelly had 12 points to lead Notre Dame, while Katie Halligan added 11. Ten players scored for the Irish, who will meet Ursuline on Friday at 4:45 p.m. at Tatnall.

For the Pandas, Val McIntyre scored eight points, and DiMarco had six. Padua (1-4) is also back in action at Tatnall on Friday, taking on Pikesville (Md.) at 3 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.