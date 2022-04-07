Padua soccer edges Wilmington Charter on Madelyn Galbus goal: Photo gallery

HOCKESSIN — Padua picked up a goal from Madelyn Galbus midway through the second half, and that was enough for the Pandas to overcome Wilmington Charter in a battle between Division I girls soccer powers on April 6 at Hockessin Soccer Club.

After a scoreless first half in which the Pandas had the majority of the chances, Padua went to work trying to get the game’s first goal. Two minutes in, a Pandas shot was saved by Force goalkeeper Kaylee Hudson, but it deflected off her hands and over the end line for a corner kick. On a set play, Claire Thomas sent a shot just wide of the net.

Hudson won a race to the ball with Padua’s Anna Poehlmann several minutes later, and she added another save shortly thereafter. Maddie Mosier had an opportunity from 25 yards out, but her chip shot was wide.

Padua then finally broke through. After the Charter defense stopped a Pandas attack, the ball ended up on the foot of Galbus. She fired a low shot inside the right post to give Padua the lead.

The Pandas had three more corner kicks before Charter turned the offensive momentum more in their favor. The Pandas kept two defenders back most of the afternoon to mark Force striker Ryan Mundy, but the senior still caused headaches. She took a pass from Sam Coffey with about 10 minutes remaining, got through the defense and sent a left-footed shot that was stopped by Padua keeper Claire Campbell. Toward the end of the game, Mundy had a goal waved off because she was fouled before she shot, and her free kick from about 20 yards out was cleared by the Padua defense.

A tap of a crossing pass from the Force was just wide in the closing seconds.

Hudson kept the game goal-less in the first half with several saves, several coming off corner kicks by the Pandas. Charter had one excellent opportunity late in the first half on an attempt by Devin Funchion, but Campbell stopped her point-blank.

Final statistics were not available late Wednesday night. Padua (3-1) will travel to Dominion (Va.) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Force fell to 2-2-1; they host St. Andrew’s on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.